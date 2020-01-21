Viewing Solar Eclipse with Naked Eyes Caused Vision Loss in 15 Indians

They were being treated at the hospital OPD, he said and added, their normal vision was unlikely to be restored."Watching solar eclipse with naked eyes can result in solar retinitis. 15 such cases have been reported at the hospital. Our examination has found that a part of their retina had been burnt," he said.He said such illness is treated by giving supportive treatment and it takes 3-6 weeks for the patient to recover partially.Source: IANS