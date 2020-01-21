medindia

Viewing Solar Eclipse with Naked Eyes Caused Vision Loss in 15 Indians

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 21, 2020 at 3:45 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Watching a solar eclipse is a great experience, but looking directly at the sun with naked eyes can severely burn your retina. Nearly 15 youth in India have lost their vision by looking at the December solar eclipse with naked eyes.
Viewing Solar Eclipse with Naked Eyes Caused Vision Loss in 15 Indians
Viewing Solar Eclipse with Naked Eyes Caused Vision Loss in 15 Indians

The vision of 15 youngsters, aged 10-20 years, were affected due to watching the December 26 solar eclipse with naked eyes, said Kamlesh Khilnani, head of the ophthalmology department at SMS Hospital, here.

Show Full Article


They were being treated at the hospital OPD, he said and added, their normal vision was unlikely to be restored.

"Watching solar eclipse with naked eyes can result in solar retinitis. 15 such cases have been reported at the hospital. Our examination has found that a part of their retina had been burnt," he said.

He said such illness is treated by giving supportive treatment and it takes 3-6 weeks for the patient to recover partially.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Get UV-Protective Sunglasses to Save Your Eyes From Sun Damage

Fifty five percent of people in their 20s never, rarely or only sometimes wear sunglasses, leaving their eyes at risk of UV rays damage.

Perfect 7 Tips for Picking the Best Sunglasses to Protect Your Eyes

Summer Special: Wearing sunglasses can protect your eyes from the sun's harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. Here are seven essential tips that may help you buy the best sunglasses to keep your eyes healthy.

Snow Blindness: Prevention and Treatment for Sunburned Eyes

Snow blindness is a common type of photokeratitis (a painful eye condition), which is caused by overexposure to the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays. Here a few ways on how to get rid of sunburned eyes.

Astigmatism

Astigmatism is a refractive error of the eye, which causes blurred or distorted vision. Astigmatism is one of the most common vision problems.

Coloboma

A coloboma is a birth defect affecting parts of the eye like the eyelid, iris, lens, retina or optic nerve. It is a feature of syndromes like CHARGE syndrome

Endophthalmitis

Endophthalmitis means bacterial or fungal infection inside the eye involving the vitreous or aqueous humors and the retina and choroid.

Intracranial Hypertension

Intracranial hypertension, is a neurological disorder characterized by increased intracranial pressure resulting in temporary or permanent loss of vision.

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Orbital Cellulitis

Orbital cellulitis is any eye infection, generally caused by infective bacteria. The symptoms include eye pain and swelling. If not treated, it can lead to complications like vision loss, hearing loss, cerebral abscess and death.

Pink Eye Symptom Evaluation

Pink eye, is the redness in the eye, which is caused due to inflammation of the conjunctiva. Conjunctiva is the lining that covers the eyelid and eye surface.

More News on:

AstigmatismNervous TicVisionPink Eye Symptom EvaluationIntracranial HypertensionColobomaEndophthalmitisOrbital Cellulitis
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Chinese Green Tea

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Get Screened, Be Vaccinated

Lymphedema
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive