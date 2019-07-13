UV Stickers Remind Cricket Fans to Reapply Sunscreen

The stickers, some of which were tagged with Cricket Australia's official 2017 campaign hashtag #BeatEngland, containedAmong study participants who received the stickers, 80 per cent were prompted to reapply protective sunscreen and 86 per cent said they'd like to see stickers included with tickets to outdoor events.QUT public health researcher Dr Elke Hacker, from the Institute of Health and Biomedical Innovation, led the research 428 people who attended different days of the Ashes Test completed the study 369 of the participants received UV stickers to wear for one day plus sunscreen, the other 59 were in a control group and were only given sunscreen Dr Hacker said most of the study participants had very fair or fair skin (63 per cent) and the majority were men (72 per cent).Dr Hacker said.Dr Hacker said while the stickers were effective as a reminder, 41 of all study participants did report a mild sunburn mostly on their face and neck. Most of these people said they had applied and reapplied their sunscreen.she said.High school physical education teacher Shaun Griggs, 53, was among the cricket fans who participated in the study."ICEO of Cricket Australia Kevin Roberts said safety is a "for cricketers at all levels of the game.he said.The study, UV detection stickers can assist people to reapply sunscreen, is published in