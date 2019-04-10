Using Smartphone in Loo may Give You Piles

Font : A- A+



Your chances of getting piles may rise if you take your smartphone to the toilet, warns a new study.



The impulse to check official mails or social media updates makes one carry phones even to the toilet, but few people may be aware of the dangerous consequences of such a habit.

Using Smartphone in Loo may Give You Piles



"Now this unnecessary consumed time with phone while sitting in the toilet leads to more straining and descent in lower rectal mucosa as well as the anal cushion which further leads to formation of perianal problems like haemorrhoids or piles and fissures," Dipankar Sankar Mitra, Executive Consultant, Department of GI & HPB Surgery at Jaypee Hospital in Noida, told IANS.



‘Take your smartphone to the toilet, which may make you spend a long time there, increasing the pressure on the veins of the anus in the lower rectum and may lead to piles. ’

Read More.. Show Full Article





"It's not the actual act of using a smartphone that is the problem. Rather, sitting on the toilet (whether you are reading or just sitting there) for a prolonged period can lead to hemorrhoid problems," Kumar said.



"Sitting too long and straining too much may cause the hemorrhoids to engorge with blood, causing symptoms such as pain, swelling, or bleeding," he added.



A recent YouGov survey revealed that 57 percent of British people admitted to using their phone on the toilet, with eight percent claiming they "always" do it.



The problem with using the smartphone on the toilet is that one may lose track of time spent there, according to Bijendra Kumar Sinha, Senior Consultant, Minimal Access, Bariatric & GI Surgery, Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram.



"If someone is sitting for a long time on the toilet, he or she may be straining to pass stool all the time. Continuous straining leads to piles," Sinha said.



Source: IANS Naveen Kumar, Consultant Gastroenterology, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Gurugram, agreed that prolonged sitting, which can happen if you get very absorbed in your smartphone, can increase the risk of hemorrhoids."It's not the actual act of using a smartphone that is the problem. Rather, sitting on the toilet (whether you are reading or just sitting there) for a prolonged period can lead to hemorrhoid problems," Kumar said."Sitting too long and straining too much may cause the hemorrhoids to engorge with blood, causing symptoms such as pain, swelling, or bleeding," he added.A recent YouGov survey revealed that 57 percent of British people admitted to using their phone on the toilet, with eight percent claiming they "always" do it.The problem with using the smartphone on the toilet is that one may lose track of time spent there, according to Bijendra Kumar Sinha, Senior Consultant, Minimal Access, Bariatric & GI Surgery, Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram."If someone is sitting for a long time on the toilet, he or she may be straining to pass stool all the time. Continuous straining leads to piles," Sinha said.Source: IANS "Now this unnecessary consumed time with phone while sitting in the toilet leads to more straining and descent in lower rectal mucosa as well as the anal cushion which further leads to formation of perianal problems like haemorrhoids or piles and fissures," Dipankar Sankar Mitra, Executive Consultant, Department of GI & HPB Surgery at Jaypee Hospital in Noida, told IANS.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.