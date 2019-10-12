medindia

Using Anticoagulants for Atrial Fibrillation Increases Long-term Use

by Jeffil Obadiah on  December 10, 2019 at 4:56 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Patients directed to use anticoagulants after an analysis of atrial fibrillation in the emergency department mostly continue long-term use of medications to treat the condition.
Using Anticoagulants for Atrial Fibrillation Increases Long-term Use
Using Anticoagulants for Atrial Fibrillation Increases Long-term Use

"In this multicentre study in Ontario, Canada, providing an oral anticoagulant prescription in the emergency department to patients with atrial fibrillation who were older than 65 years was associated with a marked increase in long-term use of this therapy," writes Dr. Clare Atzema, a senior scientist with ICES and the Division of Emergency Medicine, University of Toronto, with coauthors.

Show Full Article


More than 33 million people around the world have atrial fibrillation, that is, an irregular heartbeat that is associated with a fivefold increased risk of stroke as well as other cardiac issues. The use of oral anticoagulants can decrease stroke risk by 60%.

The usual practice is to refer to patients seen in the emergency department for atrial fibrillation to primary care or a cardiologist for anticoagulant prescription and follow-up.

In this study performed at 15 centers in Ontario, researchers found that if an oral anticoagulant was prescribed in the emergency department to patients aged 65 years or older who were not at high risk of bleeding, there was a 31% absolute increase in the tendency to fill the prescription at 6 months, compared with referral to the patient's physician to consider starting the medication.

"Physicians working in the emergency department should consider initiating oral anticoagulants in similar patients [patients with atrial fibrillation] who are being discharged home, because this action is associated with improved use of stroke prevention long after the patient leaves the emergency department," the authors recommend.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation may not be life threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life threatening complications.

Drugs for Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation is a condition with irregular heart rhythm. Be aware of the prescribed drugs, their side effects and precautions, to avoid risk to life.

Cardiac Ablation

Cardiac Ablation is a minimally invasive heart procedure, which involves identifying and scarring the arrhythmia-causing heart tissue.

Anticoagulants

Anticoagulants prevent the clotting of blood in our body. They are administered orally or via injection.

Common Side Effects of Anticoagulants / Blood Thinners

The main side effect of anticoagulants or blood thinners is bleeding. Others include reduced platelet counts, allergic reactions and skin necrosis.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Pulmonary Embolism

Pulmonary embolism (PE) is a complication that results from a block in the main artery supplying the lungs

More News on:

Palpitations And ArrhythmiasAnticoagulantsPulmonary EmbolismAtrial FibrillationCardiac AblationCommon Side Effects of Anticoagulants / Blood ThinnersDrugs for Atrial Fibrillation

What's New on Medindia

Chemical Castration

Kidney Stones can Now be Removed Easily and Painlessly

Anal Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive