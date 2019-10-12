medindia

Extending HPV Vaccination Ages Would Not Impact Much

by Jeffil Obadiah on  December 10, 2019 at 5:16 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Extending the U.S. human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination schedule to involve women and men aged 45 would produce proportionately small health benefits compared with the current immunization program.
Extending HPV Vaccination Ages Would Not Impact Much
Extending HPV Vaccination Ages Would Not Impact Much

In October 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the approved age range for the use of the 9-valent HPV vaccine from 9 through 26 years to 9 through 45 in women and men. Among other considerations for policy, recommendations is the potential for population-level health benefits relative to the increased costs.

Show Full Article


Researchers used publicly available data to develop a model that would evaluate the added population-level effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of extending the current U.S.

HPV vaccination program. Different strategies were compared with routine vaccination of all adolescents at age 11-12 years and vaccination through age 26 for women and 21 for men who were not vaccinated previously. The model showed that the current vaccination strategy in the U.S. will substantially reduce HPV-associated diseases and is cost saving, whereas vaccinating mid-adult women and men through age 45 years is predicted to produce small additional reductions in HPV-associated diseases and result in substantially higher cost-effectiveness ratios than the current recommendations.

These findings suggest that policies extending HPV vaccination programs to include middle-aged adults may produce relatively small population benefit.

Media contacts: For an embargoed PDF, please contact Angela Collom at acollom@acponline.org. To reach the lead author, Marc Brisson, PhD, please contact Jean-Franįois Huppé at jean-francois.huppe@dc.ulaval.ca.

2. Novel risk model predicts mortality for older adults within 6 months of hospitalization for AMI

A new risk model to predict mortality for older adults within 6 months of being hospitalized for acute myocardial infarction (AMI) has been developed. The novel risk model takes into account 15 variables, including 4 that were not considered in prior models: hearing impairment, mobility impairment, weight loss, and lower patient-reported health status. Findings from a cohort study are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Advanced age is a strong determinant of post-AMI mortality in the 6 months after hospital discharge. Whereas older adults often have worse outcomes compared to their younger counterparts, some older patients do very well. Clinical practice guidelines endorse routine use of AMI mortality risk models to assist with decision making after AMI hospitalization, but those risk models were derived from younger cohorts and may not work as well in older adults, who tend to have different risk factors for death.

Researchers from Yale University School of Medicine studied 3,006 persons aged 75 years or older who were hospitalized with AMI and discharged alive to develop and evaluate the prognostic utility of a risk model for 6-month post-AMI mortality in this population. Fifteen risk factors were selected for inclusion in the prediction model, including comorbid diseases, laboratory values, in-hospital procedures, and functional impairments.

The model considered several factors relevant to older adults that had not been considered in prior AMI risk models. The researchers found that by considering factors such as mobility and sensory impairments, cachexia, and health status, their model had good discrimination, was well-calibrated, and performed better than or as well as existing risk models.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver due to infection with the hepatitis B virus.

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Measles

Measles is a viral infection with symptoms of fever,and rashes. Measles is prevented by vaccination and staying away from the infected individuals.

Anal Warts

Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted disease. Wart removal is done by surgical procedure or application of drugs.

Cervical Cancer

Cancer cervix refers to cancerous growth in the cervix and usually occurs in the transition called squamo-columnar junction.

Human Papillomavirus Infection

Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, depending on the human papillomavirus that causes it, can result in common warts or can cause cervical cancer.

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!

Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precautions that need to be taken when traveling abroad with kids.

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the uterus or the womb in women. Learn about the different types of uterine cancer, symptoms, staging, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, survival rates and news on uterine cancer.

More News on:

Cervical CancerUterine CancerAnal WartsTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedTraveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!Human Papillomavirus Infection

What's New on Medindia

Chemical Castration

Kidney Stones can Now be Removed Easily and Painlessly

Anal Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive