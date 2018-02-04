medindia
US Government to Allow Detained Immigrant Teenagers’ Abortions

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 2, 2018 at 12:58 AM Women Health News
An order temporarily preventing the US government from blocking access to abortion services for undocumented, pregnant teens in immigration custody has been issued by Federal judge.
US Government to Allow Detained Immigrant Teenagers’ Abortions

Judge Tanya S. Chutkan of US District Court on late Friday barred the government from "interfering with or obstructing" pregnant minors' access to medical appointments, counselling, abortion procedures or other care", writing that it infringed on their constitutional rights, the Washington Post reported.

"The administration cannot strip unaccompanied immigrant minor children of their right to make their own reproductive choices," Chutkan wrote in the decision.

The order came in a case brought last year on behalf of a Central American girl in a ­government-funded shelter that set off a national debate over the constitutional rights of such undocumented teens to terminate their pregnancies.

The judge allowed the case to proceed as a class action on behalf of many other teens who crossed the border illegally and while in federal custody may want to seek abortion services.

In filings, the US government acknowledged there were at least 420 pregnant unaccompanied minors in custody in 2017, including 18 who requested abortions.

The Trump administration had refused to "facilitate" such procedures for pregnant teenagers travelling alone on the grounds that they had the option to voluntarily return to their home countries or to find private sponsors in the US to assist them in obtaining procedures.

The policy position marked a shift from that of the Obama administration, whose Office of Refugee Resettlement did not block immigrants in US custody from having abortions at their own expense, and paid for services for teens in cases of rape, incest or a threat to the woman's life.

It was unclear late Friday whether the Trump administration would appeal the ruling. A Justice Department spokesman did not comment on the move, while the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) -- representing the teens -- expressed relief at the court action.

"The Trump administration's cruel policy of blocking young immigrant women in federal custody from accessing abortion is a blatant abuse of power," said Brigitte Amiri, deputy director of ACLU's Reproductive Freedom Project.

"We are relieved that the court issued an order preventing the administration from continuing this practice," she said.

Source: IANS

Related Links

Abortion

Abortion

Abortion is one of the most controversial topics in medicine. Legalization of abortion in several countries was necessary to prevent complications and deaths of women due to illegal abortions.

Methods of Abortion

Methods of Abortion

Abortion is the termination of pregnancy. It is done either by removal (surgically) or expulsion of the fetus or embryo (with medicines) before the completion of the gestation period.

Quiz on Abortion

Quiz on Abortion

Statistics say that approximately 42 million abortions are done every year, worldwide. So take this quiz on abortion and get to know its essential facts. ...

Half Of 56 Million Abortions World Wide Are Still Unsafe

Half Of 56 Million Abortions World Wide Are Still Unsafe

By creating large-scale awareness about the use of abortion pills and time period for appropriate medical termination of pregnancy, abortion can be made safe for women all across the world.

