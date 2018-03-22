Half Of 56 Million Abortions World Wide Are Still Unsafe

Nearly 22,800 deaths are reported due to unsafe medical abortions every year. In about 56 million abortions worldwide, nearly half of them are very unsafe, according to a Guttmacher Institute study.

‘Abortions are a highly restricted process in India. The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act (1971), permits abortions before 12 weeks of pregnancy by a registered medical practitioner or before 20 weeks of pregnancy with the approval of two registered medical practitioners, but only if the mother or child's mental or physical health is in danger.’ "One of the major reasons for the high rate of abortions could be the lack of access to



Adding further, Dr. Anita Kant Senior Gynecologist at Faridabad said, "Education and awareness on contraceptives and abortions go. Assessing the situation, the need of the hour is to make safe abortion a reality and available across the country. It is also important to ensure that women from all strata of society have access to the right information."



Termination of pregnancy can be done surgically or medically. The concern is about the second, medical abortions, which is done by taking pills that are either orally ingested or vaginally inserted.



While there is a need to improve facilities in public healthcare facilities for safer abortions, awareness programmes can prevent many women from getting into complications through incorrect use of medications.



