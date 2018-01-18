Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know

Introduction to Abortion

An abortion is carried out to terminate an unwanted pregnancy. In India, an induced abortion is permitted within 20 weeks of pregnancy in cases where continuing with the pregnancy puts the life of the mother at risk, the baby is likely to be born with abnormalities that will last a lifetime, or for social causes like for a pregnancy following rape, or an unplanned pregnancy in a woman with low socio-economic status who already has other children to care for.



