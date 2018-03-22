medindia
Optimizing Deep Brain Stimulation Therapies to Treat Parkinson’s Disease

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 22, 2018 at 1:03 PM Research News
New review brings together major milestones in the development of systems approaches to the modeling and study of Parkinson's disease and Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS). The study is published in WIREs Systems Biology and Medicine.
Optimizing Deep Brain Stimulation Therapies to Treat Parkinson’s Disease

Systems biologists, physicists, and engineers have intensively worked at computational tools to analyze, predict, and optimize the effects of DBS to treat chronic neurological diseases. These efforts often have overlapping objectives and closely-related methods, but they are rarely compared, combined, or jointly discussed, perhaps because they often target different research communities.

The review takes into account the approaches that acknowledge the interactive nature and interdependence of various factors to optimize the therapeutic effects of DBS in individual patients.

"Although effective and generally safe, DBS remains a fascinating puzzle to scientists, physicians, and engineers. The therapeutic mechanisms of DBS, in fact, are still elusive and the current, semi-permanent stimulation protocols have often motivated the investigation of ways to make DBS less invasive and more efficient," said lead author Dr. Sabato Santaniello, of the University of Connecticut. "In this review article, we show how different strides in medical imaging, computer modeling, and control strategies have paved the way towards a truly patient-specific optimization of DBS therapy.



Source: Eurekalert

