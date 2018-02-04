medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Top Tips to Create a Happy Workplace

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 2, 2018 at 12:53 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Experts share top tips and easy ways to create a happy and motivated workplace.

Niharika Nigam, Business Development Director, Jumpin Heights lists some tips on how to create a happy workplace
Top Tips to Create a Happy Workplace
Top Tips to Create a Happy Workplace

Help employees to feel valued: The whole objective of HR activities is to make the employees feel valued and important to the organization's growth. There has been enough research done to prove its correlation with increased productivity.

Create a positive atmosphere: A positive work environment is necessary for an organized way of working. Employees should enjoy their work and be flexible and comfortable with the working atmosphere.

Get people involved: Ask employees for their ideas so that they have a sense of ownership with the company. At the end of the day, they are important stakeholders of the company- and they should feel a 'part' of the team. Their opinion should matter.

Delegation: Of course organizations need deadlines and goals. However, the employees should have the liberty to choose the process they use, to be more productive. Employees should be given liberty, to choose their own work methodology, which instills more confidence in them and makes them more responsible.

Incentivise: - It is very important to keep people within the organization motivated. Minor aspects like praising employees for their work, or for reaching the goal within timelines, is very important to enhance employee productivity. Celebrating success of the employees within the company boosts their morale and confidence. Sometimes, just having a personal chat with the employees, helps in motivating them to perform with increased vigor.

Accessibility: It is important for them to feel that they can come to HR or entrepreneur when required. The team spirit should be maintained and a sense of cohesion should be emphasized upon.

Myna Batavia, Founder at Green Carpet also have some inputs to share

Reinforcement by motivation: Encouraging employees by rewarding and praising their work, can perpetuate their yearning to perform well and boost their self-confidence. It's not always about monetary incentives, but their effort and achievements, should be appreciated openly.

Get employees' feedback and opinions: Seeking ideas and opinions from an employee, instills a sense of ownership in them. By including them in the company's decision making, makes them feel, that their opinions and contribution matters. They should always feel comfortable to share their feedback and opinion.

Organising training workshops and fun activities: Training session for employees can inculcate more knowledge in them and make them a smart worker. The training workshops increase their thinking ability and boost their self-confidence. Holding fun activities can refresh and motivate employees to excel out further. Team building activities also enable them to connect with their fellow employees and improvise cross function amongst departments.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

Workplace Bullying

Workplace Bullying

Workplace bullying is physical, verbal or psychological abuse at work. It is a deliberate and disrespectful behavior by an employer, manager or group of people.

What you need to Know About Workplace Employee Wellness Programs & Corporate Wellness Portals

What you need to Know About Workplace Employee Wellness Programs & Corporate Wellness Portals

Corporate and Workplace Employee wellness programs are designed to improve health of employees, improve morale and make them more productive.

Women More Likely to Receive Less Credit at Workplace

Women More Likely to Receive Less Credit at Workplace

Love to toss creative ideas in the brainstorming session at your workplace? If you are a women, beware, you are more likely to receive less credit.

When Boss is Humble, Creativity Flourish in Workplace

When Boss is Humble, Creativity Flourish in Workplace

Employees show more creativity when they find their boss to be humble. Leaders are most effective when team members expect a low degree of distance.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing

Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing

Life reflects dynamism, vitality, beauty and power. Life offers abundance. It regularly gives us a chance to enrich our experiences.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Foods for a Healthy Nervous System

Top 10 Foods for a Healthy Nervous System

The nervous system is a complex network that plays a role in many important functions of the body. ...

 Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Prickly Heat

Test Your Knowledge on Prickly Heat

Prickly heat or heat rash affects babies and persons who sweat a lot, especially in hot humid ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...