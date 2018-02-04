medindia
Effective Pulmonary Rehabilitation in COPD

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 2, 2018 at 12:48 AM Research News
New study revealed that the level of evidence in favor of pulmonary rehabilitation (PR) in COPD is high. Pulmonary Rehabilitation (PR) is an individual, patient-centered therapy program that is based on a comprehensive diagnostic evaluation and consists of patient education/training, physical exercise, and behavioral training.
In Germany, 13.2% of the population older than 40 are affected by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

In the current issue of Deutsches Ärzteblatt International(Dtsch Arztebl Int 2018; 115: 117-23), the group of authors led by Rainer Gloeckl investigates the question to which extent pulmonary rehabilitation can contribute to improving the quality of life of persons with COPD; improvements in physical performance ability, dyspnea, and overall quality of life reach significance.

In view of the complexity of differentiated PR, the authors emphasize the importance of continuous supervision by a physician. They criticize the fact that PR in Germany is offered almost exclusively in rehabilitation hospitals. Outpatient services should urgently be set up and extended, in order to enable targeted referral to tailored PR services.

Source: Eurekalert

Loading...