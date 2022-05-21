US FDA Declines to Authorize Fluvoxamine for Covid-19 Treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to approve antidepressant fluvoxamine, as it is not effective in treating Covid-19.





What is Fluvoxamine?

Fluvoxamine has been a low-cost and safe drug typically used in forms of depression and related disorders. Some studies claimed that the drug has the potential to reduce the cytokine storm in Covid-19 patients. Cytokine storms are severe immune responses to Covid-19 that can cause potentially lethal organ damage.