US FDA Declines to Authorize Fluvoxamine for Covid-19 Treatment

by Hannah Joy on May 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to approve antidepressant fluvoxamine, as it is not effective in treating Covid-19.

What is Fluvoxamine?

Fluvoxamine has been a low-cost and safe drug typically used in forms of depression and related disorders. Some studies claimed that the drug has the potential to reduce the cytokine storm in Covid-19 patients. Cytokine storms are severe immune responses to Covid-19 that can cause potentially lethal organ damage.

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization

Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
But the drug regulator, in a document, stated: "Based on the review of available scientific evidence, the FDA has determined that the data is insufficient to conclude that fluvoxamine may be effective in the treatment of non-hospitalized patients with Covid-19 to prevent progression to severe disease and/or hospitalization."

"Therefore, FDA has determined that the criteria for issuance of an EUA are not met and is declining to issue an EUA covering fluvoxamine for the treatment of Covid-19 at this time," it added.
Fluvoxamine Reduces Risk of Prolonged Hospitalization in COVID Patients

Fluvoxamine reduced the need for prolonged observation in an emergency setting or hospitalization in a trial done on patients with COVID-19.
Currently,

fluvoxamine is FDA-approved for the treatment of obsessions and compulsions in patients with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) in children 8-17 years of age and adults.



Fluvoxamine for Covid-19 Treatment

But in December, 2021, Dr. David R Boulware, a professor at University of Minnesota in the US, submitted a request to the FDA to grant emergency use authorization (EUA) to fluvoxamine for the outpatient treatment of Covid positive persons above 24 years of age to prevent progression to severe disease and/or hospitalization.

The agency said it reviewed available information derived from several clinical trials investigating the use of fluvoxamine for the treatment of Covid-19.

It noted that "the treatment benefit of fluvoxamine was not persuasive when focusing on clinically meaningful outcomes", meaning no reduction in hospitalizations and deaths.

Fluvoxamine is a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), currently used to treat mental health conditions such as depression and obsessive-compulsive disorders.

It has been used since the 1990s for various conditions and its safety profile is well-known.



Source: IANS
Antidepressants Reduce Mortality Rates Due to COVID-19

Use of antidepressants is associated with less risk of mortality in patients with COVID-19 infections, as per the new research.
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
