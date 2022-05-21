Over 200 Kidney Stones Removed from a Man in Hyderabad

ultrasound scan revealed presence of multiple left renal calculi

doctors recommend people to consume more water,

Dr. Poola Naveen Kumar, Senior Consultant Urologist at Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital said that initial investigations and(kidney stones on the left side), and the same was confirmed with CT KUB scan."The patient was counselled and prepped for a keyhole surgery that lasted an hour, during which all calculi were removed - 206 in number. Post the procedure, the patient recovered well, and was discharged from the hospital on the second day," he said.In successfully conducting the procedure, Dr. Naveen Kumar was ably supported by Dr. Venu Manne, Consultant Urologist; Dr. Mohan, Anesthesiologist; and other members of nursing and support staff.With extremely high temperatures in summers, many people suffer from dehydration. This could result in formation of stones in the kidneys.As a word of caution,and if possible coconut water, to stay hydrated. It is also important that people avoid or reduce travelling in hot sun and not consume soda-based drinks which add to dehydration.Source: IANS