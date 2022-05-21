About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Over 200 Kidney Stones Removed from a Man in Hyderabad

by Hannah Joy on May 21, 2022 at 4:09 PM
Font : A-A+

Over 200 Kidney Stones Removed from a Man in Hyderabad

About 206 kidney stones have been removed from a 56-year-old patient at Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital in Hyderabad, India.

These stones caused the patient to suffer from severe pain in the left loin for over six months, which got aggravated due to rising temperatures in summer.

Why are Kidney Stones Common after Bariatric Surgery?

Why are Kidney Stones Common after Bariatric Surgery?

Learn more about the risks for kidney stones ("nephrolithiasis") after weight loss ("bariatric") surgery.
Advertisement


Veeramalla Ramalakshmaiah, a resident of Nalgonda, had approached doctors at Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital on April 22. He was under certain medication suggested by a local health practitioner that only provided short-term relief. But the pain continued to impact his daily routine and he was unable to perform his tasks efficiently.

Dr. Poola Naveen Kumar, Senior Consultant Urologist at Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital said that initial investigations and

ultrasound scan revealed presence of multiple left renal calculi

(kidney stones on the left side), and the same was confirmed with CT KUB scan.
Kidney Stones during Pregnancy

Kidney Stones during Pregnancy

Urolithiasis is a condition where stones ranging from microscopic sizes to large ones are found in the kidney, ureters or in the urinary bladder.
Advertisement

"The patient was counselled and prepped for a keyhole surgery that lasted an hour, during which all calculi were removed - 206 in number. Post the procedure, the patient recovered well, and was discharged from the hospital on the second day," he said.

In successfully conducting the procedure, Dr. Naveen Kumar was ably supported by Dr. Venu Manne, Consultant Urologist; Dr. Mohan, Anesthesiologist; and other members of nursing and support staff.

With extremely high temperatures in summers, many people suffer from dehydration. This could result in formation of stones in the kidneys.

As a word of caution,

doctors recommend people to consume more water,

and if possible coconut water, to stay hydrated. It is also important that people avoid or reduce travelling in hot sun and not consume soda-based drinks which add to dehydration.



Source: IANS
Kidney Stones in Children

Kidney Stones in Children

Increase in salt concentration in the urine results in precipitation of crystals and these lead to formation of kidney stones. Drinking a lot of water can prevent kidney stones.
Advertisement

Tests for Kidney Stones

Tests for Kidney Stones

Kidney stones are diagnosed using radiological tests like plain x-ray KUB, CT scan, ultrasound and intravenous pyelography, blood tests and urine tests.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
View all
Recommended Reading
Diet for Kidney stones Diet for Kidney stones
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal CounselingHydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Kidney StonesKidney Stones
Ureteroscopy for StoneUreteroscopy for Stone
Urinary Stone DiseaseUrinary Stone Disease
Urinary Stones In ChildrenUrinary Stones In Children
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Kidney Stones Kidney Stones in Children Ureteroscopy for Stone Urinary Stone Disease Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Diet for Kidney stones Kidney Disease Homoeopathy and Kidney Stones 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Diaphragmatic Hernia Drug - Food Interactions How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Selfie Addiction Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Find a Doctor Iron Intake Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close