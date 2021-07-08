by Hannah Joy on  August 7, 2021 at 7:20 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

US can Face a Deadly Variant Than Delta: Fauci
US is the worst-hit country in the world with highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths. Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, warns the citizens that the US might see a deadlier variant than Delta.

He said that Covid cases driven by the Delta variant are rising in a "very steep fashion" and "may double in the coming weeks to 200,000 cases a day", McClatchy DC Bureau reported.

"When you look at the curve of acceleration of 7-day averages of cases per day, it is going up in a very steep fashion," Fauci, who is also the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was quoted as saying.


The reason, Fauci stated, is that "we have about 93 million people in this country who are eligible to get vaccinated who don't get vaccinated".

Despite the Delta variant having a viral load "about 1,000 times higher in quantity" than the Alpha variant, "it can still get worse", as it is given "ample opportunity to evolve further into a deadlier strain".

"If we don't crush the outbreak to the point of getting the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated, then what will happen is the virus will continue to smolder through the fall into the winter, giving it ample chance to get a variant," said the US top infectious disease expert.

"There could be a variant that's lingering out there that can push aside Delta.

"If another one comes along that has an equally high capability of transmitting but also is much more severe, then we could really be in trouble," he said.

Urging people to get vaccinated, he said "people who are not getting vaccinated mistakenly think it's only about them. But it isn't. It's about everybody else, also".

Covid cases in the US surged by 43 per cent over last week, 94,000 a day on average, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The number of people in the hospital in the US has more than tripled over the past month, from an average of roughly 12,000 to almost 43,000, the CDC said.

Beside soaring infections, deaths per day have also shot up by 75 per cent in the past two weeks, climbing from an average of 244 to 426. The overall confirmed death toll stands at more than 614,000, the agency reported.

"Remember, just a couple of months ago, we were having about 10,000 cases a day," he said. "I think you're likely going to wind up somewhere between 100,000 and 200,000 cases."

Last month, Fauci stated that the US is "going in the wrong direction", Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to increase among the unvaccinated. The country has "a significant pool of vulnerable people", he said.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Antihelminthic Compounds Could Help Treat COVID-19
Antihelminthic compounds have the potential to fight against certain viruses. They can also help treat SARS-CoV-2 infections by shutting down the viral multiplication.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Global Cases Top 200.7 Million
Globally, the COVID-19 cases have topped 200.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.26 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.30 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
READ MORE
Health Ministry Says India Witness 85% Decline in New COVID Cases
The Union Health Ministry said that India had witnessed a decline in daily COVID cases by up to 85 per cent since the highest daily tally was registered on May 7.
READ MORE
How to Build Emotional Strength During COVID-19?
Researchers from many countries joined together to devise interventions that improve psychological resilience among people during COVID-19 adversity.
READ MORE
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE
Nervous Tic
Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Nervous TicAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Acute Coronary Syndrome