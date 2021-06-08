COVID-19 Global Cases Top 200.7 Million

Globally, the COVID-19 cases have topped 200.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.26 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.30 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll stood and vaccination tally stood at 200,799,056, 4,266,201 and 4,305,633,910, respectively.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 31,812,114 cases.
‘The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 35,433,677 and 615,314, respectively.’
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 560,706 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (426,290), Mexico (242,547), Peru (196,673), Russia (159,803), the UK (130,389), Italy (128,163), Colombia (121,899), France (112,282), Argentina (107,023) and Indonesia (100,636).
Source: IANS
