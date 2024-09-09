About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Unlocking Neural Code: The Future of Human-Level AI

by Swethapriya Sampath on Sep 9 2024 4:20 PM

Human brain uses neural code to encode sensory data and transfer information across different parts of the brain for cognitive functions like learning, thinking, solving problems, internal visualization, and internal speech.
"Once we unlock the 'neural code', humans will be able to create Artificial Intelligence (AI) that is greater than ourselves," says Azoff (1 Trusted Source
Toward Human-Level Artificial Intelligence

Go to source). The "neural code" is what will enable this significant performance improvement.

Azoff claims that making computers that can act like they are aware and think like humans, even though they don’t have feelings or self-awareness is a crucial first step towards creating "human-level artificial intelligence," in his new book, Towards Human-Level Artificial Intelligence: How Neuroscience can Inform the Pursuit of Artificial General Intelligence.

Computers Have the Potential to Mimic Consciousness

There are multiple types of consciousness, and scientists acknowledge that even simpler animals such as bees possess a degree of consciousness. This is mostly consciousness without self-awareness, the nearest we humans experience that is when we are focused on a task, being “in the flow”.

Computer simulation can create a virtual brain that as a first step could emulate consciousness without self-awareness, believes Azoff.

Consciousness without self-awareness helps animals plan actions, predict possible events, and recall relevant incidents from the past, and it could do the same for AI.

Visual thinking could also be the key to unlocking the mystery of what is consciousness. Current AI does not ‘think’ visually; it uses ‘large language models’ (LLMs). As visual thinking predates language in humans, Azoff suggests that understanding visual thinking and then modeling visual processing will be a crucial building block for human-level AI.

Creating Advanced AI and Ensuring Safe Use

Azoff says: “Once we crack the neural code we will engineer faster and superior brains with greater capacity, speed, and supporting technology that will surpass the human brain.

“We will do that first by modeling visual processing, which will enable us to emulate visual thinking. I speculate that in-the-flow consciousness will emerge from that. I do not believe that a system needs to be alive to have consciousness.”

But Azoff issues a warning too, saying that society must act to control this technology and prevent its misuse: “Until we have more confidence in the machines we build we should ensure the following two points are always followed.

“First, we must make sure humans have sole control of the off switch. Second, we must build AI systems with behavior safety rules implanted.”

Reference:
  1. Toward Human-Level Artificial Intelligence - (https:www.taylorfrancis.com/books/mono/10.1201/9781003507864/toward-human-level-artificial-intelligence-eitan-michael-azoff)


Source-Eurekalert


