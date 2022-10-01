Unified Vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19 and Flu

Advertisement

Last year, the NHS sought to reassure patients that administering jabs against flu and COVID at the same time did not affect the immune response.Moderna is currently also developing a vaccine to specifically tackle the Omicron variant. Early-stage data on its effectiveness is expected within the next two weeks.Moderna also hopes to create a jab that tackles COVID, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which typically causes mild symptoms but can be serious, especially for infants and older adults, by the winter of 2024, the report said."Our No 1 priority for 2022, after getting the right COVID vaccine for the Omicron variant, is to try and really drive forward our flu and RSV programmes to see if we can get a combination, single-dose respiratory vaccine," Hughes said."It would be just fantastic for patients if you could have one appointment -- go along, have that jab done, and you are protected against all of those major respiratory diseases for the winter."Hughes said that the vaccine would benefit the NHS, and all the vaccination services, and ultimately patients, hugely.He noted that the vaccine would most likely be given to those who were offered a flu jab before the pandemic, which included over-65s and those with long-term health conditions, the report said.Source: IANS