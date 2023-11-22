Underreported Climate Risks for Pregnant Women & Children

Expectant mothers,
Climate change is an urgent threat to pregnant women and children
Go to source).
Inadequate Attention to Maternal and Child Health in Global Climate Change PlansThe report highlights that very few countries' climate change response plans mention maternal or child health, describing this as "a glaring omission and emblematic of the inadequate attention to the needs of women, newborns, and children in the climate change discourse".
Advertisement
‘Climate change endangers us all, yet pregnant women, infants, and children bear some of the most severe repercussions. #pregnancy #climatechange #stillbirth’
Tweet it Now
"Climate change poses an existential threat to all of us, but pregnant women, babies and children face some of the gravest consequences of all," said Bruce Aylward, Assistant Director General for Universal Health Coverage, Life Course at the World Health Organization (WHO), in a statement.
"Children's futures need to be consciously protected, which means taking climate action now for the sake of their health and survival, while ensuring their unique needs are recognized in the climate response," he added.The year 2023 has been marked by a series of devastating climate disasters.
Wildfires, floods, heatwaves and droughts are displacing people, killing crops and livestock, and worsening
Research shows that harm can begin even in the womb, leading to pregnancy-related complications,
preterm birth, low birthweight and stillbirth. For children, consequences can last a lifetime, affecting the development of their bodies and brains as they grow.
"Action on climate change often ignores that children's bodies and minds are uniquely vulnerable to pollution, deadly diseases and extreme weather," said Omar Abdi, Deputy Executive Director for Programmes at UNICEF, in the statement.
"We do this at our peril. The climate crisis is jeopardizing every child's fundamental right to health and well-being. It is our collective responsibility to listen and put children at the centre of urgent climate action, beginning at COP28. This is the moment to finally put children on the climate change agenda."
"The Call to Action highlights seven urgent actions to address these mounting risks.These include sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and action on climate finance, alongside the specific inclusion of the needs of pregnant women, babies and children within climate and disaster-related policies."
Reference :
Source: IANS
Advertisement
Wildfires, floods, heatwaves and droughts are displacing people, killing crops and livestock, and worsening
Research shows that harm can begin even in the womb, leading to pregnancy-related complications,
"Action on climate change often ignores that children's bodies and minds are uniquely vulnerable to pollution, deadly diseases and extreme weather," said Omar Abdi, Deputy Executive Director for Programmes at UNICEF, in the statement.
"We do this at our peril. The climate crisis is jeopardizing every child's fundamental right to health and well-being. It is our collective responsibility to listen and put children at the centre of urgent climate action, beginning at COP28. This is the moment to finally put children on the climate change agenda."
"The Call to Action highlights seven urgent actions to address these mounting risks.These include sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and action on climate finance, alongside the specific inclusion of the needs of pregnant women, babies and children within climate and disaster-related policies."
Reference :
- Climate change is an urgent threat to pregnant women and children - (https://www.who.int/news/item/21-11-2023-climate-change-is-an-urgent-threat-to-pregnant-women-and-children)
Source: IANS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Environmental Health
Recent study provides robust evidence supporting air pollution as a risk factor for COVID-19.
For Diwali, the Bombay High Court has implemented substantial regulations, restricting the use of firecrackers to the hours between 7-10 p.m.
Air pollution takes a toxic toll on Indian health from birth weight to mental health, suggest experts.
For individuals receiving in-center dialysis, exposure to a wildfire smoke plume was linked to a 3% increased risk of being hospitalized for any cause the next day.
Silica nanoparticles released during the burning of rice and sugarcane husks may cause chronic kidney disease in agricultural workers.