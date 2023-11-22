About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Underreported Climate Risks for Pregnant Women & Children

by Colleen Fleiss on November 22, 2023 at 11:49 PM
Underreported Climate Risks for Pregnant Women & Children

Expectant mothers, infants, and children confront severe health hazards due to climate disasters, historically disregarded, underrepresented, and undervalued (1 Trusted Source
Climate change is an urgent threat to pregnant women and children

Go to source).

Inadequate Attention to Maternal and Child Health in Global Climate Change Plans

The report highlights that very few countries' climate change response plans mention maternal or child health, describing this as "a glaring omission and emblematic of the inadequate attention to the needs of women, newborns, and children in the climate change discourse".

Health Effects of Global Warming

Health Effects of Global Warming


Greenhouse effect causes excessive heat to build up in the earth's atmosphere causing global warming and affects the environment and health.
Advertisement


"Climate change poses an existential threat to all of us, but pregnant women, babies and children face some of the gravest consequences of all," said Bruce Aylward, Assistant Director General for Universal Health Coverage, Life Course at the World Health Organization (WHO), in a statement.

"Children's futures need to be consciously protected, which means taking climate action now for the sake of their health and survival, while ensuring their unique needs are recognized in the climate response," he added.The year 2023 has been marked by a series of devastating climate disasters.
Quiz on Global Warming

Quiz on Global Warming


The International Conference on Global Warming (GCGW-2012) will be held in Istanbul, Turkey on July 8-12, 2012. Take this quiz to learn what causes global warming, how it can affect your health, and what can be your contribution to contain it.
Advertisement

Wildfires, floods, heatwaves and droughts are displacing people, killing crops and livestock, and worsening
Research shows that harm can begin even in the womb, leading to pregnancy-related complications, preterm birth, low birthweight and stillbirth. For children, consequences can last a lifetime, affecting the development of their bodies and brains as they grow.

"Action on climate change often ignores that children's bodies and minds are uniquely vulnerable to pollution, deadly diseases and extreme weather," said Omar Abdi, Deputy Executive Director for Programmes at UNICEF, in the statement.

"We do this at our peril. The climate crisis is jeopardizing every child's fundamental right to health and well-being. It is our collective responsibility to listen and put children at the centre of urgent climate action, beginning at COP28. This is the moment to finally put children on the climate change agenda."

"The Call to Action highlights seven urgent actions to address these mounting risks.These include sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and action on climate finance, alongside the specific inclusion of the needs of pregnant women, babies and children within climate and disaster-related policies."

Reference :
  1. Climate change is an urgent threat to pregnant women and children - (https://www.who.int/news/item/21-11-2023-climate-change-is-an-urgent-threat-to-pregnant-women-and-children)

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Pregnancy Diabetes Calculator or Gestational Diabetes Calculator

Pregnancy Diabetes Calculator or Gestational Diabetes Calculator


American pregnancy diabetes calculator cautions you about the chance of having diabetes when you are pregnant. Pregnancy Diabetes can affect both the mother and the baby.
Advertisement

Underwater Crisis Due to Climate Change Evident in Seafoods

Underwater Crisis Due to Climate Change Evident in Seafoods


Climate change threatens to deplete vital seafood nutrients for low-income nations, suggest experts.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Anemia in Pregnancy

Anemia in Pregnancy

Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or folate ...
Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech ...
Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy

Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy

A modified diet rich in Folate, Vitamin B12 and Iron is essential for the rapid rise in hemoglobin ...
Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy

Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy

About 95% of the anemia cases are due to iron deficiency.
Nocturnal Leg Cramps

Nocturnal Leg Cramps

Nocturnal leg cramps are painful muscle contractions, which occur in the calf, foot or thigh muscles at ...
Pregnancy and Complications

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. ...
Stress and Miscarriage

Stress and Miscarriage

New research indicates that too much stress could lead to miscarriage. What are the risk factors to avoid? ...
The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother

The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother

Selecting the doctor who will help you in your pregnancy is a very personal decision.

Latest Environmental Health

Air Pollution Exposure Linked to Elevated COVID-19 Incidence

Air Pollution Exposure Linked to Elevated COVID-19 Incidence

Recent study provides robust evidence supporting air pollution as a risk factor for COVID-19.
Bombay HC Limits Diwali Firecrackers to 3 Hours Due to Air Pollution

Bombay HC Limits Diwali Firecrackers to 3 Hours Due to Air Pollution

For Diwali, the Bombay High Court has implemented substantial regulations, restricting the use of firecrackers to the hours between 7-10 p.m.
Toxic Air's Devastating Impact on Health in India

Toxic Air's Devastating Impact on Health in India

Air pollution takes a toxic toll on Indian health from birth weight to mental health, suggest experts.
Wildfire Air Pollution Raises Hospitalization Risks in Dialysis Patients

Wildfire Air Pollution Raises Hospitalization Risks in Dialysis Patients

For individuals receiving in-center dialysis, exposure to a wildfire smoke plume was linked to a 3% increased risk of being hospitalized for any cause the next day.
How Sugarcane Burning Causes Kidney Disease In Agricultural Workers?

How Sugarcane Burning Causes Kidney Disease In Agricultural Workers?

Silica nanoparticles released during the burning of rice and sugarcane husks may cause chronic kidney disease in agricultural workers.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Underreported Climate Risks for Pregnant Women & Children Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests