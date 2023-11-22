Underreported Climate Risks for Pregnant Women & Children

Expectant mothers, infants , and children confront severe health hazards due to climate disasters, historically disregarded, underrepresented, and undervalued (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Inadequate Attention to Maternal and Child Health in Global Climate Change Plans

The report highlights that very few countries' climate change response plans mention maternal or child health, describing this as "a glaring omission and emblematic of the inadequate attention to the needs of women, newborns, and children in the climate change discourse".