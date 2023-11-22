WHO Team Probes Mysterious Disease in Bihar

A delegation from the World Health Organization (WHO) conducted an investigation in Gaya city, Bihar, to examine the mysterious illness reported in the region.



Mysterious Illness in Bihar

More than 300 people of Patwa Toli village in Gaya have fallen sick in the last few weeks while doctors have failed to detect the nature of disease. The people have claimed that the patients are suffering from fever and joint-pain, which remains for a long time.A medical team under Dr. Ranjan Kumar Singh has also been formed to keep an eye on the disease however they have failed to come up with any medication so far.