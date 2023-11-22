About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
WHO Team Probes Mysterious Disease in Bihar

by Colleen Fleiss on November 22, 2023 at 11:44 PM
A delegation from the World Health Organization (WHO) conducted an investigation in Gaya city, Bihar, to examine the mysterious illness reported in the region.

Mysterious Illness in Bihar

More than 300 people of Patwa Toli village in Gaya have fallen sick in the last few weeks while doctors have failed to detect the nature of disease. The people have claimed that the patients are suffering from fever and joint-pain, which remains for a long time.

A medical team under Dr. Ranjan Kumar Singh has also been formed to keep an eye on the disease however they have failed to come up with any medication so far.

Dengue

Dengue


Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.
Advertisement


The WHO team is trying to find out the virus of the disease which mixes with the blood of the patients.

The doctors in the area have said that the symptom of the disease is similar to dengue and chikungunya and the blood samples of the patients have been taken and sent to the laboratory in Patna for CBC test.

"After the test, the nature of disease will be ascertained," the doctors have said.

Source: IANS
Joint Pain Symptom Evaluation

Joint Pain Symptom Evaluation


Joint pain is a common problem that affects individuals of all ages. A diagnosis of the underlying cause of joint pain is y possible based on the symptoms of the patient, along with certain specific tests.
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

