medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Ultrasound Treatment May Improve Dementia in Mice

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 25, 2018 at 11:25 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Ultrasound waves applied to the whole brain may improve cognitive dysfunction and help treat patients with dementia and Alzheimer's disease, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Brain Stimulation.
Ultrasound Treatment May Improve Dementia in Mice
Ultrasound Treatment May Improve Dementia in Mice

Applying low-intensity pulsed ultrasound (LIPUS) to the whole brain of the mice improved blood vessel formation and nerve cell regeneration without having obvious side effects.

The researchers believe that this type of therapy may also benefit humans.

"The LIPUS therapy is a non-invasive physiotherapy that could apply to high-risk elderly patients without the need for surgery or anaesthesia, and could be used repeatedly," said lead author Hiroaki Shimokawa from Tohoku University in Japan.

The team treated mice with vascular dementia on three alternative days, followed by a surgical procedure that limited the brain's blood supply.

The mice with a condition simulating Alzheimer's disease in humans received 11 LIPUS treatments over a period of three months.

The results showed that cognitive impairment markedly improved in mice from both the groups when LIPUS was applied to the whole brain three times a day for 20 minutes each.

Further, genes related to the cells lining blood vessels were turned on. The team also found increased expression of an enzyme involved in blood vessel formation and a protein involved in nerve cell survival and growth.

Presently no curative treatments are available for vascular dementia or Alzheimer's disease which are the most common causes of dementia.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Related Links

Ultrasound

Ultrasound

Ultrasound scan or sonogram uses sound waves to obtain images of the internal organs. Ultrasound scan is used during pregnancy and to examine breast, abdomen, renal and thyroid.

Dementia

Dementia

Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

New 'Brain Health Index' can Predict If You are at Risk of Dementia

New 'Brain Health Index' can Predict If You are at Risk of Dementia

A new computer program developed helps predict the risk of developing dementia after stroke. Brain health index can assess whole brain deterioration and detect cognitive decline 10 times more accurately.

Doppler Ultrasound Scan

Doppler Ultrasound Scan

Doppler ultrasound scan is a non-invasive diagnostic procedure used to evaluate blood flow to our body. It is usually done for arms and legs, carotid arteries, brain and heart.

Egg Donation

Egg Donation

The term ‘Egg Donation’ is commonly used to refer to the contribution of her eggs by a woman to another, who is incapable of producing her own.

Fetal Heart Ultrasound

Fetal Heart Ultrasound

Fetal heart ultrasound is used to view your unborn baby’s heart, assess fetal heart circulation, flow of blood in the various chambers of heart and fetal heartbeat.

Pregnancy Ultrasound Using 3D and 4D Scans

Pregnancy Ultrasound Using 3D and 4D Scans

Do you want to see your baby in your womb - watch it on 3D or 4D Ultrasound monitor. 3D and 4D Ultrasound is used to detect fetal abnormalities & growth.

Radioisotope Scan

Radioisotope Scan

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Nuclear Medicine

Transvaginal Ultrasound

Transvaginal Ultrasound

Transvaginal ultrasound/sonogram is used to examine uterus, ovaries, cervix and pelvic organs. Sonography images of transvaginal ultrasound procedure are clearer than abdominal ultrasound.

Vascular Dementia

Vascular Dementia

Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to manage its symptoms and lead a joyful life.

More News on:

Alzheimers Disease Radioisotope Scan Egg Donation Ultrasound Transvaginal Ultrasound Pregnancy Ultrasound Using 3D and 4D Scans Fetal Heart Ultrasound Doppler Ultrasound Scan Dementia Vascular Dementia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Marasmus / Protein-Energy Malnutrition

Marasmus / Protein-Energy Malnutrition

Marasmus is a severe potentially life threatening form of malnutrition caused by a diet deficient ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Rice

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Rice

Black rice was once reserved only for the kings. But, today everyone can avail the benefits of ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Lazy eye or amblyopia occurs when sight in one eye is less than the other in early childhood due to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...