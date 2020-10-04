UK PM Boris Johnson Shifted From The Intensive Care Unit

UK Prime Minister Borish Johnson has been shifted from the intensive care unit, a spokesperson for the UK Prime Minister said.



"The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery," the spokesperson said, reported the BBC.



"He is in extremely good spirits," he added.



‘UK Prime Minister has been moved from intensive care unit back to the ward, where he will be monitored closely.’

Read More..









Source: IANS Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday and shifted to ICU on Monday after COVID-19 symptoms worsened.Source: IANS "He is in extremely good spirits," he added.

Recommended Reading Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE Intensive Care Unit Acquired Weakness (ICUAW) Intensive Care Unit Acquired Weakness (ICUAW) affects critically ill patients on prolonged ICU stay, which is associated with significant morbidity and mortality. READ MORE Premenstrual Syndrome Premenstrual syndrome or PMS is a medical condition characterized by a range of physical and emotional symptoms before onset of menstruation. READ MORE