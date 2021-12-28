Tug-of-war Among Fetal Genes

Tug-of-war between father and mother's genes for both the sexes begin in the womb as the fetus utilizes a key signal to control its supply of nutrients from the placenta as per a study at the University of Cambridge, published in Developmental Cell.



Generally, the fetus receives its nourishment through placental (specialised organ that contains cells from both baby and mother) blood vessels. However, nearly 10% to 15% of babies have poor growth in the womb, commonly due to reduced growth of blood vessels in the placenta.

