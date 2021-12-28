Ancient Sediments may Provide a Blueprint for Human Origin

Archaeological sediments have been recognized as a blueprint for decoding the various mysteries of life in recent years. This is greatly attributed to its preserved ancient biomolecules — DNA for thousands of years.



Scientists at Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology finally discover how the ancient human and animal DNA can remain stably localized in sediments, preserved in microscopic fragments of bone and feces.

