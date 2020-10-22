Tryptophan in Turkeys Accelerate Intestinal Healing in Celiac Disease Patients

In celiac disease conditions, one's body cannot process gluten without the protein triggering a damaging, painful response. Over time, gluten consumption will end in the destruction of one's upper gut lining, leading to pain, nutritional deficiencies, and other difficulties. The solution is eliminating gluten from one's diet, but that does little to improve the existing damage.According to the new research, tryptophan and probiotics may offer something of a solution to this issue, the combination of which was found (using mouse models) to activate the aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) pathway ultimately. This, in turn, was found to decrease gluten-triggered inflammation and promote the response to a gluten-free diet.Tryptophan is a vital amino acid that the body cannot produce and requires to be consumed through foods like poultry, chocolate, bananas, and cruciferous vegetables such as cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower.," states Elena Verdu, lead author of the study.Tryptophan may be a novel avenue for treatment to help assist those with celiac disease, though more research is required. Future studies may explore whether giving people with celiac disease supplemental tryptophan and specific probiotics may trigger the AhR pathway to enhance response to a gluten-free diet.Source: Medindia