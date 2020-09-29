Early Introduction of Gluten to Children can Prevent Celiac Disease

Currently, there are no prevention strategies for celiac disease. The treatment involves long-term exclusion of gluten from the diet.The lining of the gut can be damaged even if people with celiac disease consume a minimal amount of gluten. It would prevent proper absorption of food and result in symptoms including bloating, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, and tiredness.The study investigated the effects of gluten in infants, along with breastfeeding, from the age of four months. The results of the study were compared to infants who avoided allergenic foods and consumed only breast milk until the age of six months as per UK government guidelines.Infants in the intervention study were given 4g of wheat protein as two wheat-based cereal biscuits like Weetabix, in a week from four months of age.1004 children were tested for antitransglutanimase antibodies at the age of three. Antitransglutanimase is an indicator of celiac disease.The children with higher antibody levels were referred for further testing by a specialist.The researchers found that the prevalence of the celiac disease in children who delayed gluten introduction until 6 months of age were higher than expected (1.4% of 516 children). However, there were no cases of celiac disease in 488 children who were introduced to gluten at 4 months of age.said lead author Professor Gideon Lack.said Dr. Kirsty Logan.Source: Medindia