by Samhita Vitta on  September 29, 2020 at 12:38 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Early Introduction of Gluten to Children can Prevent Celiac Disease
High doses of gluten when introduced to infants from four months of age could prevent them from developing celiac disease, according to a new study.

The research study is published in JAMA Pediatrics.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease which is caused when the body's immune system attacks its tissues due to the consumption of gluten.


Currently, there are no prevention strategies for celiac disease. The treatment involves long-term exclusion of gluten from the diet.

The lining of the gut can be damaged even if people with celiac disease consume a minimal amount of gluten. It would prevent proper absorption of food and result in symptoms including bloating, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, and tiredness.

The study investigated the effects of gluten in infants, along with breastfeeding, from the age of four months. The results of the study were compared to infants who avoided allergenic foods and consumed only breast milk until the age of six months as per UK government guidelines.

Infants in the intervention study were given 4g of wheat protein as two wheat-based cereal biscuits like Weetabix, in a week from four months of age.

1004 children were tested for antitransglutanimase antibodies at the age of three. Antitransglutanimase is an indicator of celiac disease.

The children with higher antibody levels were referred for further testing by a specialist.

The researchers found that the prevalence of the celiac disease in children who delayed gluten introduction until 6 months of age were higher than expected (1.4% of 516 children). However, there were no cases of celiac disease in 488 children who were introduced to gluten at 4 months of age.

"This is the first study that provides evidence that early introduction of significant amounts of wheat into a baby's diet before six months of age may prevent the development of the celiac disease. This strategy may also have implications for other autoimmune diseases such as Type 1 diabetes," said lead author Professor Gideon Lack.

"Early introduction of gluten and its role in the prevention of celiac disease should be explored further, using the results of the EAT Study as the basis for larger clinical trials to definitively answer this question," said Dr. Kirsty Logan.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Gluten-Free Diet Followers on the Rise Among People Without Celiac Disease
Gluten-free diet is recommended for people with an autoimmune disorder called celiac disease. But people without the disease also go gluten-free claims a study.
READ MORE
Multiple Sclerosis Patients Present With High Incidence of Celiac Disease
In a recent study, researchers analyzed the prevalence of celiac disease in Multiple sclerosis (MS) patients and their first-degree relatives.
READ MORE
FDA Approves Genetic Testing for 10 Diseases including Alzheimer’s Disease
FDA approves genetic health risk (GHR) tests that provide genetic information for 10 diseases such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and Celiac disease.
READ MORE
Type 1 Diabetes Linked to Changes in Gut Bacteria and Inflammatory Profile
Inflammatory profile of the gut and microbiota in patients with type 1 diabetes, evaluated in a study.
READ MORE
Autoimmune Disorders
Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as ‘self’ and attacks it.
READ MORE
Blood Group Diet
What is right diet for you may be the wrong one for another. The diet that suits you will depend on your blood type. This diet is called the blood group diet.
READ MORE
Celiac Disease
Celiac disease is labeled as a digestive disorder associated with malabsorption as well as an abnormal immune reaction to gluten.
READ MORE
Gluten-Free Diet
Are you gluten intolerant? Stay away from gluten allergy and celiac disease by shifting to gluten-free diet plan that is healthy yet not boring.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Arrowroot
Arrowroot has an abundance of health benefits and many uses for skin, hair and pregnant women. The plant was named ‘Arrowroot’ because it was used to treat people with wounds from poisoned arrows in ancient times. Learn more about the virtues of this wondrous food.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!
Whole wheat flour is rapidly gaining exposure for its rich nutritional value and being considered healthy, as opposed to all-purpose flour, maida.
READ MORE
Types of Food Allergies
If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

Height and Weight-KidsCeliac DiseaseTypes of Food AllergiesBlood Group DietAutoimmune DisordersThe Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!Gluten-Free DietHealth Benefits of ArrowrootNeck Cracking