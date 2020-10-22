by Iswarya on  October 22, 2020 at 5:32 PM Research News
Bacterial Metabolism of Dietary Soy may Reduce Dementia Risk
Metabolite produced following dietary soy consumption may reduce a key risk factor for dementia with the right bacteria's help, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Interventions.

The study reports that elderly Japanese men and women who produce equol, a metabolite of dietary soy created by certain types of gut bacteria, display lower levels of white matter lesions within the brain.

"We found 50 percent more white matter lesions in people who cannot produce equol than people who can produce it, which is a huge effect," stated lead author Akira Sekikawa.


To obtain this result, Sekikawa's research team estimated equol levels within the blood of 91 elderly Japanese members with normal cognition. Participants were classified by their equol production status. Then six to nine years later, they underwent brain imaging to determine white matter lesions level and deposits of amyloid-beta, which is the presumed molecular cause of Alzheimer's disease.

The researchers discovered that while equol production did not appear to impact levels of amyloid-beta deposited within the brain, it was linked to reduced white matter lesion volumes. Sekikawa's team also discovered that high levels of isoflavones soy nutrients that are metabolized into equol did not affect levels of white matter lesions or amyloid-beta when equol wasn't produced.

Source: Medindia

