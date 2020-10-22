Bacterial Metabolism of Dietary Soy may Reduce Dementia Risk

‘White matter lesions are major risk factors for cognitive decline, dementia, and all-cause death. ’

To obtain this result, Sekikawa's research team estimated equol levels within the blood of 91 elderly Japanese members with normal cognition. Participants were classified by their equol production status. Then six to nine years later, they underwent brain imaging to determine white matter lesions level and deposits of amyloid-beta, which is the presumed molecular cause of Alzheimer's disease.The researchers discovered that while equol production did not appear to impact levels of amyloid-beta deposited within the brain, it was linked to reduced white matter lesion volumes. Sekikawa's team also discovered that high levels of isoflavones soy nutrients that are metabolized into equol did not affect levels of white matter lesions or amyloid-beta when equol wasn't produced.Source: Medindia