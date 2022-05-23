About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Trial on Vaccine for Pancreatic Cancer Prevention

by Colleen Fleiss on May 23, 2022 at 11:01 PM
Trial on Vaccine for Pancreatic Cancer Prevention

US scientists have begun a trial on a vaccine that will shield individuals from developing pancreatic cancer.

Daily Mail reported that a team at Johns Hopkins University in the US administered the first preventive jab in a woman with a family history of the disease. They aim to involve 25 healthy volunteers at high risk of pancreatic cancer with genetic history.

Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer


Pancreatic cancer often involves its exocrine part. It grows aggressively, and often detected late. Treatment options include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.
According to experts, more than 90% of pancreatic cancer cases develop after the organ's cells develop a mutation to a particular gene called KRAS. The mutation makes cells divide uncontrollably, which eventually means cancer.

While some people are more prone to developing the KRAS fault than others, scientists speculate that pancreatic cancer can be prevented by eliminating the cells containing the errant gene.
Quiz on Pancreatic Cancer

Quiz on Pancreatic Cancer


Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed at a late stage and can be fatal. Test your knowledge on pancreatic cancer by taking this quiz.
And the novel vaccine does exactly the same.

It can equip the human body with the tools to find rogue cells, which can become cancerous in the long run. This enables the immune system to launch preemptive 'search and destroy' missions that will continually nip the problem in the bud, the report said.

Pancreatic Cancer Vaccine

Survival rates for pancreatic cancer have been stubbornly low, with three-quarters of patients dying within a year of diagnosis.

Thus, "the best way of treating this disease is catching it early because it's so challenging. As cancer develops, it becomes harder to treat. And it's very good at hiding from our immune system", oncologist Dr. Neeha Zaidi, who is leading the trial, was quoted as saying.

Zaidi noted that people aren't born with the KRAS mutation, it takes at least a decade from the first mutation occurring to the development of pancreatic cancer.

Besides exploring the safety profile of the vaccine, the trial will also gauge the 'immune response' it triggers. In particular, the team will look for T-cells capable of recognizing KRAS-infected cells.

Meanwhile, Zaidi noted that it could take up to a decade to get hard evidence that the vaccine prevented pancreatic cancer. "This is the first step to a very large goal," she stressed.

Source: IANS
New Therapeutic Target for Pancreatitis and Pancreatic Cancer Discovered

New Therapeutic Target for Pancreatitis and Pancreatic Cancer Discovered


Lower levels of a protein known as ERR ɣ are found to promote pancreatitis (painful inflammation) and pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic Cancer: Can Diet Make Chemotherapy Drugs More Effective?

Pancreatic Cancer: Can Diet Make Chemotherapy Drugs More Effective?


Dietary changes can make chemotherapy drugs more effective for pancreatic cancer patients.
