Trial on Vaccine for Pancreatic Cancer Prevention

Pancreatic Cancer Vaccine

While some people are more prone to developing the KRAS fault than others, scientists speculate that pancreatic cancer can be prevented by eliminating the cells containing the errant gene.And the novel vaccine does exactly the same.It can equip the human body with the tools to find rogue cells, which can become cancerous in the long run. This enables the immune system to launch preemptive 'search and destroy' missions that will continually nip the problem in the bud, the report said.Survival rates for pancreatic cancer have been stubbornly low, with three-quarters of patients dying within a year of diagnosis.Thus, "the best way of treating this disease is catching it early because it's so challenging. As cancer develops, it becomes harder to treat. And it's very good at hiding from our immune system", oncologist Dr. Neeha Zaidi, who is leading the trial, was quoted as saying.Zaidi noted that people aren't born with the KRAS mutation, it takes at least a decade from the first mutation occurring to the development of pancreatic cancer.Besides exploring the safety profile of the vaccine, the trial will also gauge the 'immune response' it triggers. In particular, the team will look for T-cells capable of recognizing KRAS-infected cells.Meanwhile, Zaidi noted that it could take up to a decade to get hard evidence that the vaccine prevented pancreatic cancer. "This is the first step to a very large goal," she stressed.Source: IANS