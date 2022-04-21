About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Therapeutic Target for Pancreatitis and Pancreatic Cancer Discovered

by Karishma Abhishek on April 21, 2022 at 11:42 PM
Font : A-A+

New Therapeutic Target for Pancreatitis and Pancreatic Cancer Discovered

New therapeutic target for pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer has been discovered by a study at the Salk Institute, published in the journal Gastroenterology.

Generally, one cup of digestive juices (molecules that can break down the food consumed) is produced by the pancreas. In cases where these molecules become activated before they make their way to the gut, they can damage the pancreas itself, thereby digesting the very cells that created them — auto-digestion.

Advertisement


Pancreatic Proteins — potential therapeutic

This may lead to conditions like pancreatitis (painful inflammation) and pancreatic cancer. Present study finds that pancreatic auto-digestion may be prevented by a protein known as estrogen-related receptor gamma (ERR ɣ) in mice.

"Our finding provides new insight into both the basic biology of how pancreas cells function, and what might drive pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer," says Professor Ronald Evans, director of Salk's Gene Expression Laboratory, March of Dimes Chair in Molecular and Developmental Biology, and co-senior author of the study.

"The fact that this (ERR ɣ) was linked back to patients with chronic pancreatitis suggests that ERR ɣ is clinically relevant and could make a good drug target in the future," says Evans.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
How Sports Helps Improve Employee's Mental Health and Productivity?
How Sports Helps Improve Employee's Mental Health and Productivity?
Mediterranean Diet May Ease Preeclampsia Risk in Pregnant Women
Mediterranean Diet May Ease Preeclampsia Risk in Pregnant Women
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Pancreatic Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Pancreatitis Reye’s Syndrome Hypertriglyceridemia Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

Recommended Reading
Novel Device Improves Blood Sugar Control Post removal of pancreas
Novel Device Improves Blood Sugar Control Post removal of pancreas
Researchers developed a combination of continuous glucose monitoring, two hormone pumps, and a ......
Type 2 Diabetes Remission can Restore Pancreas Size and Shape
Type 2 Diabetes Remission can Restore Pancreas Size and Shape
Remission of type 2 diabetes has the ability to reverse the shape and size of the pancreas into ......
Artificial Pancreas can Prevent Extremely Low Blood Sugar In Diabetic People
Artificial Pancreas can Prevent Extremely Low Blood Sugar In Diabetic People
New artificial pancreas system can prevent hypoglecemic episodes during and after heavy exercise in ...
New Drug Candidate Improved Insulin Secretion in Diabetics
New Drug Candidate Improved Insulin Secretion in Diabetics
Increased levels of a microRNA have been identified in type 2 diabetes, which has a negative effect ...
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most...
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. ...
Hypertriglyceridemia
Hypertriglyceridemia
Triglycerides are a form of the fat, the major energy source found in our blood. High triglyceride l...
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cancer often involves its exocrine part. It grows aggressively, and often detected late. ...
Pancreatitis
Pancreatitis
Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alco...
Reye’s Syndrome
Reye’s Syndrome
Reye's syndrome is a medical emergency chiefly affecting children and teenagers and is marked by the...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga Noscaphene (Noscapine) Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Sanatogen Post-Nasal Drip Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Find a Doctor Blood - Sugar Chart Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE