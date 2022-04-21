New Therapeutic Target for Pancreatitis and Pancreatic Cancer Discovered

New therapeutic target for pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer has been discovered by a study at the Salk Institute, published in the journal Gastroenterology.
Generally, one cup of digestive juices (molecules that can break down the food consumed) is produced by the pancreas. In cases where these molecules become activated before they make their way to the gut, they can damage the pancreas itself, thereby digesting the very cells that created them — auto-digestion.
Pancreatic Proteins — potential therapeuticThis may lead to conditions like pancreatitis (painful inflammation) and pancreatic cancer. Present study finds that pancreatic auto-digestion may be prevented by a protein known as estrogen-related receptor gamma (ERR ɣ) in mice.
"The fact that this (ERR ɣ) was linked back to patients with chronic pancreatitis suggests that ERR ɣ is clinically relevant and could make a good drug target in the future," says Evans.
Source: Medindia