medindia

Too Much Sports can Do More Harm Than Good

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 30, 2019 at 2:15 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Are you overdoing sports? If yes, watch out, too much sports can make you feel tired and also lead to poor athletic performances, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Current Biology.
Too Much Sports can Do More Harm Than Good
Too Much Sports can Do More Harm Than Good

In top athletes, excess physical activity can be harmful, as cases of 'overtraining syndrome' suggest. It is associated with major fatigue and reduced athletic performances. A study has now shown that intensive physical training can harm brain capacity, particularly cognitive control.

Show Full Article


Inserm researcher Mathias Pessiglione and his team were interested in identifying the causes of a common phenomenon in top athletes, known as "overtraining syndrome". This is characterized by reduced athletic performance and intense fatigue. Athletes suffering from this syndrome may be tempted by products likely to restore their performance, hence the involvement of the French Anti-Doping Agency in the project.

The primary hypothesis of the researchers was clear: the fatigue caused by overtraining is similar to that caused by mental efforts. It is thought to be linked to the same brain mechanisms. Another recent study had already shown that mental fatigue affects cognitive control and leads to impulsive decisions.

To test this idea, the team spent nine weeks working with 37 triathletes, who were split into two groups. The first underwent the "usual" high-level training whereas the second had additional training during the last three weeks of the experiment, with sessions lasting 40% longer, on average. The participants were all monitored at the Brain & Spine Institute, both behaviorally and via functional MRI.

From this, the researchers were able to identify similarities between overly intensive physical training and excessive mental work. This excessive physical activity leads to reduced activity of the lateral prefrontal cortex (a key region for cognitive control), similar to that observed during mental effort. This reduction in brain activity was associated with impulsive decision-making, in which short-term gratification is prioritized over long-term goals. In the case of top athletes, being this impulsive can lead to their decision to stop right in the middle of a performance or to abandon a race in order to end the pain felt during physical exertion.

The research team believes that fatigue and reduced cognitive control may also constitute the first stage in the development of a "burnout syndrome", which affects many people across various professional sectors. The next step for the researchers is to design and test interventions in order to avoid the onset of actual burnout - and the total exhaustion of an individual.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Can Excessive Exercise Damage the Gut?

When the intensity and duration of exercise increases, there is an increased risk of gut damage and impaired gut function.

Food to Boost Sports Performance

Food like yogurt and raisins help to boost the performance of sportspersons. They provide good amount of energy, nutrients and also safeguard the body from disorders post strenuous activities.

Listening to Music Does Not Improve Sports Performance

Listening to motivational music does not improve the overall performance of individuals during sports or exercise.

Injuries Related to Sports

Injuries are common in the sporting world. They can be minor like bruises and cuts, serious like fractures and sometimes fatal like head injuries.

World Cup 2014 Football Injuries

World Cup Football 2014 has seen its share of injuries that are part and parcel of any sport, more so, a game like football. Know some details of the common injuries seen during a football game.

More News on:

World Cup 2014 Football Injuries

What's New on Medindia

Natural Home Remedies to Avoid Snoring

Chest pain

World Heart Day: Take Care of 'My Heart, Your Heart'
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive