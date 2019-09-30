Quit Tobacco Addiction; E-Cigarettes are Equally Bad: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to quit tobacco addiction and advised on misconceptions about e-cigarettes which is banned by the government, recently.

‘Addiction to tobacco is extremely harmful to health, and people who consume tobacco are vulnerable to diseases like cancer, diabetes, and blood pressure.’

Addiction to tobacco was extremely harmful to health and was very difficult to get out of that. People who consumed tobacco were vulnerable to diseases like cancer, diabetes and blood pressure, Modi said.



Modi also highlighted harmful chemicals that were being used in these products. He said there was little awareness about the dangers of e-cigarettes. Sometimes e-cigarettes found their way into the houses out of curiosity, he added.

"I urge all of you to quit the addiction to tobacco and don't harbor any misconceptions about e-cigarettes. Come, let us all build a healthy India," Modi said in his monthly radio program Mann ki Baat.