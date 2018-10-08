medindia
Too Much Sleep Can Lead to Early Death: Here’s Why

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 10, 2018 at 6:23 PM Lifestyle News
Sound sleep is necessary for staying healthy. But sleeping more than eight hours a day may increase the risk of developing heart diseases and early death, suggest experts.
Too Much Sleep Can Lead to Early Death: Here’s Why

A team of researchers from the American Heart Association (AHA) conducted a study to assess the relationship between sleep duration and cardiovascular disease by analyzing 74 studies.

The study involved more than 3.3 million participants worldwide. The team observed that too much of sleep had increased the risk of heart disease and stroke.

The results of the study prove that people who slept for 10 hours were 30 percent more likely to die early compared to individuals who slept for eight hours.

Similarly, longer sleepers were also nearly 50 percent more likely to develop heart disease, whereas those who slept less than seven hours did not have a heightened risk of early mortality or heart disease.

The scientists do not understand why longer sleepers were at higher risk, but they noted both sleeping too long as well as sleeping too little can have adverse effects on the body.

"Short sleep duration has been shown to increase levels of leptin and ghrelin, which leads to increased appetite and facilitates the development of obesity," said researchers.

Depressive symptoms, low socio-economic status, unemployment, and low physical activity were also linked to long sleep duration.

People who sleep longer have the following medical conditions
  • Sleep apnea
  • Depression and
  • Anemia

Sleeping for long hours can change the circadian rhythm which can lead to increased inflammation and weakening the immune system, said Dr.Tara Narula, Indian American CBS News medical contributor.

Simple Ways to Have Good Sleep

The author recommends a sleep hygiene regimen that includes
  • Going to early to bed and waking up at the same time
  • Sleep in a cool, quiet, dark room
  • Put all digital devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets away
  • Refrain from drinking caffeine or alcohol before sleep

Following a regular sleep pattern is all that you need to stay hale and healthy.

Source: Medindia

