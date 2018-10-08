Honey and Cinnamon for Quick Weight Loss

Honey also called as nature's sweet nectar
is packed with essential vitamins and minerals which can stimulate hormones that suppress hunger.
It also helps to promote metabolism
and allow the body to burn fat.
‘Substituting sucrose with honey can help reduce the levels of cholesterol, triglycerides, and body weight.’
Like honey, cinnamon is also linked to many therapeutic properties where it lowers visceral fat.
The spice also has the potential to reduce blood pressure, cholesterol and improve insulin function by boosting metabolism,
thereby aiding in weight loss.
Shilpa Arora, Macrobiotic Nutritionist, and Health Coach suggest drinking honey
and cinnamon tea early in the morning helps to lose weight.
How to make cinnamon and honey tea for weight loss?
- Add ½ teaspoon of cinnamon powder to the boiled water and let it cool.
- Now, add a teaspoon of raw, organic honey to the cinnamon water and stir.
- Drink this potion 30 minutes before breakfast on an empty stomach and at night before sleeping to lose those few extra pounds.
Source: Medindia