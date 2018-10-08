medindia
Honey and Cinnamon for Quick Weight Loss

by Iswarya on  August 10, 2018 at 5:48 PM
Excess belly fat is associated with several health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, and cancers. Fortunately, potent home remedies can help naturally lose body fat with simple ingredients available at home. All you need is honey and cinnamon, as these two ingredients have various medicinal properties aiding weight loss.
Honey and Cinnamon for Quick Weight Loss

Honey also called as nature's sweet nectar is packed with essential vitamins and minerals which can stimulate hormones that suppress hunger. It also helps to promote metabolism and allow the body to burn fat.

Like honey, cinnamon is also linked to many therapeutic properties where it lowers visceral fat. The spice also has the potential to reduce blood pressure, cholesterol and improve insulin function by boosting metabolism, thereby aiding in weight loss.

Studies imply that substituting sucrose with honey can help reduce the levels of cholesterol, triglycerides, and body weight. 

Shilpa Arora, Macrobiotic Nutritionist, and Health Coach suggest drinking honey and cinnamon tea early in the morning helps to lose weight.

How to make cinnamon and honey tea for weight loss?

  • Add ½ teaspoon of cinnamon powder to the boiled water and let it cool.
  • Now, add a teaspoon of raw, organic honey to the cinnamon water and stir.
  • Drink this potion 30 minutes before breakfast on an empty stomach and at night before sleeping to lose those few extra pounds.


Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss

Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss

Trying to lose weight? Weight loss is not a race or a competition against time but a lifestyle modification. Try out some simple tips for losing weight in smart way.

Fruits, Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

Fruits, Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

For healthy weight loss, focus on consuming low-calorie foods such as fruits and vegetables because food items that are low in energy density help you lose weight faster.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is good as a salad dressing or as a pickling agent but how effective is this ancient folk remedy in treating chronic ailments? Find out ...

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Weight Loss Program For Men

Weight Loss Program For Men

Maintaining a food diary and keeping a track of what you eat is the best way to keep your weight under check.

Zone Diet

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

