Too Much Screen Time may Increase Suicidal Thoughts in Preteens

Is your child glued to the screen all the time? Watch out, spending more time on screens can trigger suicidal thoughts in preteens, reports a new study.



Amidst the worsening teen mental health crisis and new legislation proposing to ban children under 16 from using social media, a new study finds that greater screen time among children 9-11 is associated with a higher risk of developing suicidal behaviors two years later.



Does Excessive Screen Time Increase Thoughts of Suicide in Preteens?

Is Screen Time Killing Today's Youngsters?

The study, published in, finds that each additional hour of screen time is associated with a 9% higher risk of reporting suicidal behavior two years later. In particular, each extra hour spent watching videos, playing video games, texting, and video chatting led to a higher risk of suicidal behavior."Screen usage could lead to social isolation, cyberbullying, and sleep disruption, which could worsen mental health," said senior author, Jason Nagata, MD, assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco. "More time on screens often displaces time for in person socializing, physical activity, and sleep."