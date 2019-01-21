medindia
Toll Touches 48 as Five More Dead of Swine Flu in Rajasthan

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 21, 2019 at 12:46 PM Indian Health News
The death toll due to swine flu in Rajasthan climbs to 48 in the first 19 days of 2019. Five people have reportedly died of the infection on Saturday.

Two deaths were reported in Jodhpur, two in Udaipur and one in Barmer.
Toll Touches 48 as Five More Dead of Swine Flu in Rajasthan

From January 1 to 19, a total of 5,061 samples were tested out of which 1,173 were reported positive.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Raghu Sharma has appealed to the people to contact the nearest hospital to seek medical help as soon as they face flu symptoms.

We have cancelled the leaves of doctors to ensure patients don't face any problems, he added.

In 2018, 225 people lost their lives to this virus while 2,419 tested positive out of 22,705 samples.

In 2013, 4,173 samples were tested out of which 865 tested positive and 165 deaths were reported in state.

In 2014, the virus was under control as out of 744 samples, only 65 tested positive, however, 34 people succumbed to the virus.

The swine flu virus returned in 2015 as 472 people lost their lives while 6,859 tested positive out of 25,068 samples, said health officials.



Source: IANS

