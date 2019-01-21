Toll Touches 48 as Five More Dead of Swine Flu in Rajasthan

Font : A- A+



The death toll due to swine flu in Rajasthan climbs to 48 in the first 19 days of 2019. Five people have reportedly died of the infection on Saturday.



Two deaths were reported in Jodhpur, two in Udaipur and one in Barmer.

Toll Touches 48 as Five More Dead of Swine Flu in Rajasthan



From January 1 to 19, a total of 5,061 samples were tested out of which 1,173 were reported positive.



‘Swine flu is a type of influenza viral strain initially originated in pigs and spread from human to human. The infection causes flu-like symptoms, sore throat, body aches, and fatigue.’ Health and Family Welfare Minister Raghu Sharma has appealed to the people to contact the nearest hospital to seek medical help as soon as they face flu symptoms.



We have cancelled the leaves of doctors to ensure patients don't face any problems, he added.



In 2018, 225 people lost their lives to this virus while 2,419 tested positive out of 22,705 samples.



In 2013, 4,173 samples were tested out of which 865 tested positive and 165 deaths were reported in state.



In 2014, the virus was under control as out of 744 samples, only 65 tested positive, however, 34 people succumbed to the virus.



The swine flu virus returned in 2015 as 472 people lost their lives while 6,859 tested positive out of 25,068 samples, said health officials.







Source: IANS From January 1 to 19, a total of 5,061 samples were tested out of which 1,173 were reported positive.Health and Family Welfare Minister Raghu Sharma has appealed to the people to contact the nearest hospital to seek medical help as soon as they face flu symptoms.We have cancelled the leaves of doctors to ensure patients don't face any problems, he added.In 2018, 225 people lost their lives to this virus while 2,419 tested positive out of 22,705 samples.In 2013, 4,173 samples were tested out of which 865 tested positive and 165 deaths were reported in state.In 2014, the virus was under control as out of 744 samples, only 65 tested positive, however, 34 people succumbed to the virus.The swine flu virus returned in 2015 as 472 people lost their lives while 6,859 tested positive out of 25,068 samples, said health officials.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: