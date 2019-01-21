medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

How to Tackle Unhealthy Eating at Super Bowl Parties?

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 21, 2019 at 12:33 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

If you're into the habit of healthy eating to manage your diabetes, high blood pressure or cholesterol, hosting a Super Bowl party could be quite challenging. Hence, its integral to have a game plan before tackling the Super Bowl spread says dietitians at UT Southwestern Medical Center.
How to Tackle Unhealthy Eating at Super Bowl Parties?
How to Tackle Unhealthy Eating at Super Bowl Parties?

"Remember that healthy-food choices and controlling portions are key to good health," says Dr. Jo Ann Carson, a registered dietitian nutritionist at UT Southwestern.

If you're hosting a party, include healthy options such as salad, fruits, and vegetables. Low-calorie and sugar-free selections can help diabetic friends and family control calories and carbohydrates and make sound choices without much fuss.

"For people with diabetes the goal is to keep the carbohydrates down - and encourage more of the protein-rich foods - to enhance satiety," Dr. Carson advises. She also coaches her patients to eat slowly, so that they consume a limited amount per quarter, and to get up and walk around during each commercial break to encourage activity as well as better eating habits.

If you're a party guest trying to keep control of your diabetes, find out what's on tap for the Super Bowl party you're attending. If it's shaping up to be a high-carb feast, bring some of your own favorite dishes, or coordinate with others with diabetes to ensure the table includes healthier options. It is also important to monitor blood sugar on a regular basis.

If blood pressure is more of a concern for you, load up on fruits and veggies that provide potassium and limit your sodium by avoiding salty snacks, dips, and sauces.

Dr. Carson offers these hosting guidelines:

Zero penalties for eating these foods:  Broad array of salad options including salad greens, sprouts, mushrooms, onions, peppers, radishes, tomatoes and sugar-free and low-calorie dressings

 Crunchy low-calorie vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, jicama, asparagus, and cucumbers

 Varied beverage options such as water, unsweetened tea, coffee, and calorie-free diet sodas

 Grilled fish, skinless chicken or turkey, and/or soy-based "veggie" burgers

 Low/Nonfat dairy options including nonfat cheeses, yogurts, and skim milk

5-yard penalties (meaning go sparingly and watch portion sizes):

 Fruits and vegetables, especially those with edible skin (apples, corn, and beans) and those with edible seeds (berries)

 Whole grain options for rice, pasta, breads, and crackers in small portions

 Beans/legumes such as kidney, pinto or black beans, chickpeas (also known as garbanzo beans), and lentils

 Unsalted nuts (1 ounce or about 20 nuts is a serving)

15-yard penalty for consumption of these items:

 Cookies, pies, candies, desserts

 Potato chips, high-fat dips, and high-fat crackers

 Regular sodas, alcohol, and sweetened beverages



Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Nutri Bar - A Healthy Snack or Sham?

Commercially available deep fried snacks are unhealthy. Though energy dense but they lack essential nutrients. Alternatively, nutri bars are a healthy on-the-go snack option.

Food Additives

A food additive is a non-nutritive substance added deliberately to any food product to improve its color, texture, flavor or shelf life

Diabetes and Hypertension

Diabetes and hypertension (high blood pressure) are significant health problems worldwide, but like cardiac disease and fatty liver disease, people of Indian origin are disproportionately affected.

Diabetes and Diet

Diet plays a significant role in controlling diabetes. Most cases of diabetes are preventable with healthy lifestyle changes.

Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?

Chronic dieting is associated with eating disorders that mainly include unhealthy eating practices such as severe calorie restriction in diet of men or women who on a regular basis follow fad diets mainly to reduce weight.

More News on:

Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder? 

What's New on Medindia

Nail Infections Caused by Manicures

Top 7 Health Benefits of Going to the Beach

How to Stay Active as You Get Older
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive