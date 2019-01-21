How to Tackle Unhealthy Eating at Super Bowl Parties?

Font : A- A+



If you're into the habit of healthy eating to manage your diabetes, high blood pressure or cholesterol, hosting a Super Bowl party could be quite challenging. Hence, its integral to have a game plan before tackling the Super Bowl spread says dietitians at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

How to Tackle Unhealthy Eating at Super Bowl Parties?



"Remember that healthy-food choices and controlling portions are key to good health," says Dr. Jo Ann Carson, a registered dietitian nutritionist at UT Southwestern.



‘An average American consumes about 2400 calories during the four to five hours football viewing extravaganza.’ If you're hosting a party, include healthy options such as salad, fruits, and vegetables. Low-calorie and sugar-free selections can help diabetic friends and family control calories and carbohydrates and make sound choices without much fuss.



"For people with diabetes the goal is to keep the carbohydrates down - and encourage more of the protein-rich foods - to enhance satiety," Dr. Carson advises. She also coaches her patients to eat slowly, so that they consume a limited amount per quarter, and to get up and walk around during each commercial break to encourage activity as well as better eating habits.



If you're a party guest trying to keep control of your diabetes, find out what's on tap for the Super Bowl party you're attending. If it's shaping up to be a high-carb feast, bring some of your own favorite dishes, or coordinate with others with diabetes to ensure the table includes healthier options. It is also important to monitor blood sugar on a regular basis.



If blood pressure is more of a concern for you, load up on fruits and veggies that provide potassium and limit your sodium by avoiding salty snacks, dips, and sauces.



Dr. Carson offers these hosting guidelines:



Zero penalties for eating these foods:  Broad array of salad options including salad greens, sprouts, mushrooms, onions, peppers, radishes, tomatoes and sugar-free and low-calorie dressings



 Crunchy low-calorie vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, jicama, asparagus, and cucumbers



 Varied beverage options such as water, unsweetened tea, coffee, and calorie-free diet sodas



 Grilled fish, skinless chicken or turkey, and/or soy-based "veggie" burgers



 Low/Nonfat dairy options including nonfat cheeses, yogurts, and skim milk



5-yard penalties (meaning go sparingly and watch portion sizes):



 Fruits and vegetables, especially those with edible skin (apples, corn, and beans) and those with edible seeds (berries)



 Whole grain options for rice, pasta, breads, and crackers in small portions



 Beans/legumes such as kidney, pinto or black beans, chickpeas (also known as garbanzo beans), and lentils



 Unsalted nuts (1 ounce or about 20 nuts is a serving)



15-yard penalty for consumption of these items:



 Cookies, pies, candies, desserts



 Potato chips, high-fat dips, and high-fat crackers



 Regular sodas, alcohol, and sweetened beverages







Source: Newswise "Remember that healthy-food choices and controlling portions are key to good health," says Dr. Jo Ann Carson, a registered dietitian nutritionist at UT Southwestern.If you're hosting a party, include healthy options such as salad, fruits, and vegetables. Low-calorie and sugar-free selections can help diabetic friends and family control calories and carbohydrates and make sound choices without much fuss."For people with diabetes the goal is to keep the carbohydrates down - and encourage more of the protein-rich foods - to enhance satiety," Dr. Carson advises. She also coaches her patients to eat slowly, so that they consume a limited amount per quarter, and to get up and walk around during each commercial break to encourage activity as well as better eating habits.If you're a party guest trying to keep control of your diabetes, find out what's on tap for the Super Bowl party you're attending. If it's shaping up to be a high-carb feast, bring some of your own favorite dishes, or coordinate with others with diabetes to ensure the table includes healthier options. It is also important to monitor blood sugar on a regular basis.If blood pressure is more of a concern for you, load up on fruits and veggies that provide potassium and limit your sodium by avoiding salty snacks, dips, and sauces. Broad array of salad options including salad greens, sprouts, mushrooms, onions, peppers, radishes, tomatoes and sugar-free and low-calorie dressings Crunchy low-calorie vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, jicama, asparagus, and cucumbers Varied beverage options such as water, unsweetened tea, coffee, and calorie-free diet sodas Grilled fish, skinless chicken or turkey, and/or soy-based "veggie" burgers Low/Nonfat dairy options including nonfat cheeses, yogurts, and skim milk Fruits and vegetables, especially those with edible skin (apples, corn, and beans) and those with edible seeds (berries) Whole grain options for rice, pasta, breads, and crackers in small portions Beans/legumes such as kidney, pinto or black beans, chickpeas (also known as garbanzo beans), and lentils Unsalted nuts (1 ounce or about 20 nuts is a serving) Cookies, pies, candies, desserts Potato chips, high-fat dips, and high-fat crackers Regular sodas, alcohol, and sweetened beveragesSource: Newswise

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: