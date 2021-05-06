by Colleen Fleiss on  June 5, 2021 at 11:21 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

TN Vandalur Zoo: 1 Lioness Dead, 9 Test Positive For COVID
At the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, popularly known as Vandalur Zoo, Chennai, coronavirus has claimed the life of a lioness and infected nine other lions.

The Vandalur Zoo in a statement said the lioness Neela died around 6.15 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the zoo, Neela had been asymptotic and showed some nasal discharge only on Wednesday and had been treated immediately.


Five lions in the Animal House-1 of the Safari Park Area on May 26, reportedly showed loss of appetite and occasional coughing.

Soon the in-house veterinary team took necessary action and blood samples, nasal/rectal swab and faecal samples of 11 lions were sent for testing to the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS), and the National Institute of High Security Diseases, Bhopal.

As per the laboratory test results furnished by the Institute, samples in respect of nine lions out of the 11 sent, have tested positive for SARS CoV-2.

In order to ascertain whether or not the reported findings are in the nature of false positives or the animal could have died of comorbidities, samples have also been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research institute, Bareilly and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, the Vandalur Zoo said.

According to the zoo, all the lions which have tested positive are under close observation and on prescribed treatment regimen by the in-house veterinary team in close co-ordination with expert team from the TANUVAS.

PPE kits are mandatory for the animal keepers, veterinary doctors and field staff visiting the area, the zoo said.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Prior Infection With Swine Flu can Protect From Coronavirus
Previous infection with swine influenza virus (SIV) can protect against the development of porcine respiratory coronavirus (PRCoV) if there is a zero- or three-day interval between infections.
READ MORE
Indian Coronavirus Variant Spreads Fast Among Unvaccinated People
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that the coronavirus variant first detected in India can "spread like wildfire" among those who haven't received a vaccine against the disease.
READ MORE
Novel Coronavirus Positive Cases Cross 162mn Mark Globally
The overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 162.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.37 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
READ MORE
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.
READ MORE
Torsion Testis
Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

Undescended TesticlesVaricoceleTesticle Pain - Symptom EvaluationTorsion TestisOrchidectomy