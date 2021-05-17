by Angela Mohan on  May 17, 2021 at 11:51 AM Coronavirus News
Novel Coronavirus Positive Cases Cross 162mn Mark Globally
COVID-19 caseload has topped 162.7 million globally, and the number of deaths raised to more than 3.37 million, as per the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 162,768,855 and 3,374,593, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,940,229 and 585,967, respectively, according to the CSSE.


In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 24,684,077 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (15,627,243), France (5,939,019), Turkey (5,117,374), Russia (4,883,734), the UK (4,466,589), Italy (4,159,122), Spain (3,604,799), Germany (3,602,939), Argentina (3,307,285) and Colombia (3,118,426), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 434,751 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (270,284), Mexico (219,089), the UK (127,941), Italy (124,156), Russia (113,927) and France (107,777).



Source: IANS

