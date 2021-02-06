Prior Infection With Swine Flu can Protect From Coronavirus

"Taken together, the timing and order of virus infection were important determinants," the authors said. "Prior infection by SIV induced an innate immune response which prevented PRCoV from replicating. However, prior infection by PRCoV only partially inhibited SIV infection."Influenza viruses are very efficient in infecting ciliated cells, which are the majority of cells in the lining of the windpipe.These cells have cilia on their surface which sweep mucus and bacteria up to the back of the throat where it can be swallowed. PRCoV prefers non-ciliated, non-mucus-producing cells so it infects a lower number of cells and as a consequence induces a weaker immune response.The study's findings may also be relevant to humans. The development of these viruses in pigs and humans shares many aspects, and PRCoV and SIV infection in porcine models has been used to mimic coronavirus and influenza virus infection in humans.Thus, the results could have implications for potential co-infections by SARS-CoV-2 and seasonal influenza viruses."At the epidemiological level, a seasonal peak incidence of influenza virus infection may delay the expected peak incidence of human coronavirus and other respiratory viruses infection," the authors said. "It will be interesting to find out whether the current seasonal influenza viruses interfere with this coronavirus and delay or prevent infection."Source: Medindia