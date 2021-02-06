by Hannah Joy on  June 2, 2021 at 1:02 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Over 86% Indians Maintain Digital Hygiene While Working Remotely
Over 86 percent of Indians who were surveyed were found to have implemented more protection for their digital devices at home, as there has been an increase in Covid-themed attacks targeting people working remotely.

Nearly 88 percent of Indian consumers feel more digitally connected since the pandemic via devices, online activities and connected homes, and 57 per cent of them that digital hygiene or the lack of it can put them and their families at risk, according to cybersecurity firm McAfee's '2021 Consumer Security Mindset Survey'.

Cybercriminals have worked feverishly to launch Covid-themed attacks that increased by 240 percent in Q3 2020 and 114 percent in Q4 last year, with an average of 648 new threats per minute.


"While the study indicates that more Indians are digitally connected owing to the pandemic, they are also now actively taking steps to keep themselves protected from online threats," said Venkat Krishnapur, vice-president of engineering and managing director, McAfee India.

"The spike in our digital footprints during this time, makes it critical for everyone to understand the importance of online security and take measures towards protecting themselves," Krishnapur said in a statement.

Two out of three Indians check if the network that they are joining is secure before connecting.

Furthermore, more than half (53 per cent) feel more vulnerable to risks when someone has visited their home and has connected to their internet.

"Remote working, online learning, and a surge in the usage of connected devices due to more time being spent indoors has resulted in increased digital dependence among Indians," Krishnapur said.

More than half of Indians (58 per cent) indicate having a good understanding of the data they store on their mobile devices.

Nearly 81 percent of Indians said that since 2020, members in their household have started to participate in distance learning via virtual platforms.

However, less than half (36 percent) of these purchased new security/protection technology to protect their family and home when distance learning was introduced into their new life routine, the findings showed.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Remote Workers Given a Physical Presence in Workplace By Telepresence Robots
While you enjoy a holiday break miles away wouldn't it be nice if you could send your duplicate to office.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Outbreak: Smart 5 Ways to Keep Employees More Happy and Productive
Is it difficult to work during the COVID-19 pandemic? Yes, most employees find both work from the office and work from home during this coronavirus outbreak as a challenging task. Check out these simple five coping strategies that can help employees ...
READ MORE
Good News For Covid Patients: Tracheostomy Cuts ICU Stay by a Week
Tracheostomy helps shorten the stay of Covid patients in the ICU when it was done within two weeks of their arrival. Covid patients tend to be at a higher risk of infecting others within the first two weeks of their disease. Therefore, doctors ...
READ MORE
Third Covid Wave: Over 3000 Covid Cases Reported in UK
Britain could be in the early stages of a third Covid-19 wave. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,782. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants