About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Tips to Engage Your Toddlers Indoors

by Hannah Joy on February 19, 2022 at 1:48 PM
Font : A-A+

Tips to Engage Your Toddlers Indoors

Covid-19 has increased burden on parents with managing work, home and kids. Here are some tips to keep your toddlers busy.

Keeping a toddler busy indoors can be difficult, as they are at an age where they would like to run, explore and be free!

Advertisement


Even after spending a fair share of time in the park, kids persist to spend more and more time outside. While parents try their best to entertain them, at times it gets challenging for them to engage their toddlers at home.

Here are some innovative tips from young parents and pediatricians on how to engage your toddlers indoors:

Sonal Sneha, mother of a super active three-year-old girl said: "Managing work and household work alongside my daughter was getting a bit tedious as I was not able to play with her all the time. It's when my husband and I decided to bring a pup, Maggie, into her life. Now, all my daughter wants is Maggie's company, where she spends most of the day laying around with our pup on the floor playing all sorts of games with her. As both of them spend so much time on the floor, we make sure that it is cleaned with a herbal product like ITC's Nimyle."
Advertisement

Dr Kalaiarasi K, a pediatrician says balancing games can be great for younger kids and toddlers and helps them improve motor skills and their balance. "Young parents can stick different colored tapes on the floor, where the child has to balance himself/herself and walk only on the tape. If he falls off the tape, he'll be out of the game. You can have different rules to walk on to make it more fun and interesting. For example, you can ask the kid to walk on one leg on the red colored tape and walk fast on the green. Parents and caretakers can also encourage children to help them in watering indoor plants as well as helping in small household chores such as bringing the clothespin while drying the clothes on a line."

Alka Srivastava, mother of two said: "My younger one is 9 months old and at this stage, kids learn to recognize themselves in pictures or mirrors. Securely set up a mirror on the floor and let your child explore his or her face. Ask 'Where're your eyes?' or 'Can you lift your arm?' or 'Crawl towards the mirror to touch your reflection' etc. My elder one turned four, so we have to play a little more challenging game with him.

"So, whenever I am on a video call with a relative or friend, I introduce him and later show him different pictures, videos and ask him to identify them and different questions like 'what is your relation with him/her', 'Find grandma in the album', or 'when did you last meet them'. I also encourage my kids to play together, where I just place some jigsaw puzzles on the floor or create easy huddles on the living room floor for them to cross together. These games also help in creating a bond between them."



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Can Vitamin Supplements Treat COVID-19?
Prostate Cancer: Exercise Helps Reduce Anxiety in Men >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Touch Screens May Increase Distractibility in Toddlers
Touch Screens May Increase Distractibility in Toddlers
UK study finds that toddlers who use touchscreens are more distractible than those who don't. ...
Simple Questionnaire Helps Detect Autism in Toddlers
Simple Questionnaire Helps Detect Autism in Toddlers
Using the Quantitative Checklist for Autism in Toddlers (Q-CHAT), autism can be detected at 18-30 .....
Where Do Toddlers Look While Being Spoon-Fed? Caregivers' Hands or Face?
Where Do Toddlers Look While Being Spoon-Fed? Caregivers' Hands or Face?
Toddlers while learning to have their meals gaze towards the hands of the caregiver rather than ......
Brain Activation in Sleeping Toddlers Shows Memory for Words: Study
Brain Activation in Sleeping Toddlers Shows Memory for Words: Study
Young children are rapidly forming memories of new words, they are also losing a lot of memories. .....
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)