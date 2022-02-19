About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Prostate Cancer: Exercise Helps Reduce Anxiety in Men

by Hannah Joy on February 19, 2022 at 2:04 PM
Font : A-A+

Prostate Cancer: Exercise Helps Reduce Anxiety in Men

Exercise helps reduce anxiety and fear of cancer progression in men and improves their quality of life (QOL), while they are on active surveillance (AS), reveals a new study.

The study was reported in The Journal of Urology®, an Official Journal of the American Urological Association (AUA). The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.

Advertisement


"In our study, a high-intensity interval training program yielded significant mental and physical health benefits for men who chose active surveillance for initial management of low-grade prostate cancer," comments senior author Kerry S. Courneya, PhD, of the University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada.

"These findings may be especially important for the subgroup of patients who switch to surgery or other treatment as a result of anxiety or fear that their prostate cancer will progress during active surveillance." The study was led by Dong-Woo Kang, PhD, who is now a postdoctoral fellow at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston.
Advertisement

Psychological benefits of exercise training during AS for prostate cancer

Active surveillance (AS) is used as a way to monitor slow-growing, "low-risk" or localized prostate cancer rather than treating it right away. Men opting for AS typically undergo regular prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screenings, prostate exams, imaging tests and repeat biopsies in order to carefully monitor prostate cancer growth or progression without compromising long-term outcomes. The aim of AS is to avoid or delay unnecessary treatment and its side effects.

Understandably, many men experience increased anxiety and fear of cancer progression while they are on AS, which may reduce their quality of life (QOL). These concerns drive some patients to switch to definitive treatment, such as surgery or radiation therapy - even though their cancer has not progressed.

"Interventions to reduce anxiety and fear of cancer progression in these men may improve QOL and reduce the chances of them opting for medically unnecessary treatments," Dr. Courneya and coauthors write.

In a study called the ERASE trial (Exercise During Active Surveillance for Prostate Cancer), the researchers evaluated a supervised, 12-week, high-intensity interval exercise training (HIIT) program for men undergoing AS. Published last year, the main study results showed significant improvement in cardiovascular fitness and reduced PSA levels in men assigned to the exercise program.

Could exercise also reduce anxiety and fear during AS? Dr. Courneya and colleagues performed a secondary analysis of these and other mental health outcomes among ERASE Trial participants. The analysis included 25 men assigned to the exercise program and a control group of 25 patients receiving usual care.

The HIIT program led to improvements in key patient-reported outcomes. Findings included a small but significant reduction in prostate cancer-related anxiety: a difference of about 3 points on a 54-point scale. Fear of cancer progression showed a larger decrease: by 2 points on a 12-point scale.

Exercise participants had improvement in hormonal symptoms such as lack of energy, feeling depressed or change in body weight. The HIIT program was also linked to reductions in stress and fatigue and a significant increase in self-esteem. Assessments of QOL suggested "borderline significant" increases in overall health status and emotional functioning.

Active surveillance has become an increasingly popular option for men with early-stage prostate cancer. However, recent studies have shown that many patients switch from AS to definitive treatment within a few years - sometimes with no evidence of cancer progression. "Our findings might be especially relevant for a subgroup of AS patients who opt for radical treatment to manage their distress," the researchers write.

Dr. Courneya comments: "Previous reports have suggested that exercise might help to manage anxiety in other cancer patient groups but our study is the first to show improvement in anxiety and fear of cancer progression experienced by men who opt for AS." The researchers call for larger studies to confirm their findings and to demonstrate the longer-term physical and mental health benefits of exercise for this growing group of patients.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Tips to Engage Your Toddlers Indoors

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Anxiety Disorder Prostate Cancer Agoraphobia Trans-Urethral Resection of the Prostate Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Asperger´s Syndrome Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Tips to Live Longer Hyperventilation Bereavement 

Recommended Reading
Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]
Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]
PSA blood test is specific to prostate gland but not necessarily a cancer specific test but is ......
Artificial Intelligence Helps Diagnose Prostate Cancer
Artificial Intelligence Helps Diagnose Prostate Cancer
Smart artificial intelligence analysis method and a new electrical-signal-based ultrasensitive ......
Being Obese, Overweight May Up Advanced Prostate Cancer Risk
Being Obese, Overweight May Up Advanced Prostate Cancer Risk
Watch Out: Obese and overweight people are at a higher risk of developing advanced prostate cancer, ...
New Hope for Patients With Metastatic Prostate Cancer
New Hope for Patients With Metastatic Prostate Cancer
Advanced metastatic prostate cancer can now be treated with precision therapy. Olaparib, a ......
Agoraphobia
Agoraphobia
Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or ......
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone ca...
Asperger´s Syndrome
Asperger´s Syndrome
Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor ...
Bereavement
Bereavement
Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during t...
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement....
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer
This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can h...
Tips to Live Longer
Tips to Live Longer
Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living h...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)