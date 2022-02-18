Can Vitamin Supplements Treat COVID-19?

Advertisement

"A lot of people have this misconception that if you load up on zinc, vitamin D or vitamin C, it can help the clinical outcome of COVID-19", said Beran, an internal medicine resident at The University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences.Researchers reviewed 26 peer-reviewed studies from around the globe that included more than 5,600 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.Their analysis found no reduction in mortality for those being treated with vitamin D, vitamin C, or zinc compared to patients who did not receive one of those three supplements.Their analysis did find that treatment with vitamin D may be associated with lower rates of intubation and shorter hospital stays, but a more rigorous study is needed to validate that finding.Though studies predominately looked at patients who were already sick and hospitalized with COVID-19 when given the supplements, researchers did analyze a smaller subset of individuals who had been taking vitamin D before contracting the virus.They found no significant difference in the mortality rate of that population either. The findings are published in the journalResearchers caution that the study should not be interpreted as sayingIt is also possible that some COVID-19 patients who are malnourished or otherwise deficient in micronutrients may benefit from taking supplements because their bodies already lack essential nutrients.Source: Medindia