by Anjanee Sharma on  January 27, 2021 at 3:35 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Touch Screens May Increase Distractibility in Toddlers
Researchers from the UK found that toddlers with high daily touchscreen use are less able to resist distraction than toddlers with low or no touchscreen use.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in increased screen time levels and has led to growing debates on the role of screen time on toddlers' development. These findings will play a significant role in this debate.

Lead researcher Professor Tim Smith said "The use of smartphones and tablets by babies and toddlers has accelerated rapidly in recent years. The first few years of life are critical for children to learn how to control their attention and ignore distraction, early skills that are known to be important for later academic achievement." He added that there has been growing concern that toddler touchscreen use may negatively impact their developing attention, but there has been no empirical evidence to support this before this research.

This study was named the TABLET Project. Researchers investigated 12-month-old infants with different levels of touchscreen usage. The study took place over the course of 2.5 years, studying the infants in the lab at 12 months, 18 months and 3.5 years. The toddlers took part in eye-tracking computer tasks to measure their attention during each of their visits. Objects appeared in different screen locations. Researchers focused on two aspects - How quickly toddlers looked at the objects and how well they could ignore distracting objects.

Results showed that infants and toddlers with high touchscreen use were faster to look at objects when they appeared and were less able to ignore distracting objects than the low users.

Dr. Ana Maria Portugal, main researcher, pointed out that whether touchscreen use caused the differences in attention has not been proven currently. Another explanation could be that more distractible children may get more attracted to the attention-grabbing features of touchscreen devices than those who are not.

Co-investigator Dr. Rachael Bedford commented "What we need to know next is how this pattern of increased looking to distracting objects on screens relates to attention in the real-world: is it a positive sign that the children have adapted to the multitasking demands of their complex everyday environment or does it relate to difficulties during tasks that require concentration?"




Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Kids Who Use Touchscreens Sleep Less
Toddlers really need their sleep. It's crucial when our brains our first developing, so early problems can ripple across your lifetime.
READ MORE
Too Much Mobile Phone Use Goes Hand in Hand with New Pathologies of Thumb
Are you a mobile addict? If yes, watch out, continuous use of the mobile phone, especially among youngsters, goes hand in hand with new pathologies of thumb finger.
READ MORE
Teen Driver Music Preferences Increase Distractibility: Study
While driving, teens listening to their preferred music commit a greater number of errors and miscalculations.
READ MORE
Top 15 Tips for Picky Eaters
Children more likely have strong likes and dislikes of food and don't accept new foods easily. Parents should pay extra attention and try these tips to feed fussy kids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator