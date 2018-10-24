medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Time for India to Go Back to Traditional Indian Food: Venkaiah Naidu

by Iswarya on  October 24, 2018 at 9:50 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, criticized the culture of instant food and urged the need to go back to traditional Indian food, stating "instant food means constant disease".
Time for India to Go Back to Traditional Indian Food: Venkaiah Naidu
Time for India to Go Back to Traditional Indian Food: Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu said that India should look at being self-sufficient regarding food production on account of the country's large population.

"Our habits are going through changes, and we are going for instant food. Instant food means constant disease. We have to educate our people about food habits," Naidu said while speaking at an event on Tuesday.

"Our Indian food is time-tested and has been designed depending on seasons," Naidu said.

The Vice President said that India needs to think about ways to become self-sufficient regarding food production.

"We should also think regarding having home-grown food security. We cannot depend on imported food security," Naidu said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Fast Food Addiction in Teenagers

Fast Food Addiction in Teenagers

Food addiction is a growing threat among teenagers. Find out how to combat the problem with preventive tips and strategies for overcoming food addiction.

Fast Food Packaging Contains Potentially Harmful Chemicals That Can Leach Into Food

Fast Food Packaging Contains Potentially Harmful Chemicals That Can Leach Into Food

The packaging materials used for the burger, pizza, brownies and fries contain fluorinated chemicals which can leach into the food and cause diseases.

Food Additives

Food Additives

A food additive is a non-nutritive substance added deliberately to any food product to improve its color, texture, flavor or shelf life

Eating Combo Meals At Fast Food Joints Linked To Kids Consuming High Calorie Beverages

Eating Combo Meals At Fast Food Joints Linked To Kids Consuming High Calorie Beverages

Kids taking combo meals at fast food joints may end up consuming potentially unhealthy high calorie sugary drinks that are included in the combo meal package.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Inotersen for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR)

Inotersen for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR)

FDA recently approved Inotersen subcutaneous injection to treat adult patients with severe nerve ...

 The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!

The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!

Whole wheat flour is rapidly gaining exposure for its rich nutritional value and being considered ...

 Elapegademase for Treating Adenosine Deaminase Deficiency

Elapegademase for Treating Adenosine Deaminase Deficiency

FDA approved elapegademase-lvlr injection for intramuscular use is used as an enzyme replacement ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive