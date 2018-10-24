Time for India to Go Back to Traditional Indian Food: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, criticized the culture of instant food and urged the need to go back to traditional Indian food, stating "instant food means constant disease".

Time for India to Go Back to Traditional Indian Food: Venkaiah Naidu



Naidu said that India should look at being self-sufficient regarding food production on account of the country's large population.



‘Indian food has been designed depending on seasons and is time-tested, says Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India.’

Read More.. "Our habits are going through changes, and we are going for instant food. Instant food means constant disease. We have to educate our people about food habits," Naidu said while speaking at an event on Tuesday.



"Our Indian food is time-tested and has been designed depending on seasons," Naidu said.



The Vice President said that India needs to think about ways to become self-sufficient regarding food production.



"We should also think regarding having home-grown food security. We cannot depend on imported food security," Naidu said.



