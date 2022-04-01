About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Third Wave of COVID Started in Tamil Nadu, Says Health Minister

by Angela Mohan on January 4, 2022 at 7:22 AM
Font : A-A+

Third Wave of COVID Started in Tamil Nadu, Says Health Minister

The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has started in Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said in Chennai on January 2.

"The infection is spreading. In the past few days, it has been rising incrementally," he said, citing the number of fresh cases in the State, while inspecting the 17th mega vaccination camp.

Advertisement


Though Chennai continued to lead the State in vaccination, more than five lakh persons had not yet received even one dose of the vaccine, he said.

Of the 33.22 lakh students aged 15-18 for whom vaccination would be launched at Manthoppu Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Saidapet on Monday, 26 lakh would be covered through the local bodies, with support from the School Education and Higher Education Departments, he said.
Advertisement

Among four lakh engineering students, 46% had received the first dose and 12% the second dose. Those infected after completing the two-dose regimen would henceforth be advised home quarantine.

Persons with symptoms would be admitted to COVID-19 Care Centers and those with serious health conditions alone would be hospitalized, Mr. Subramanian said.

Those infected with the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus undergo swab tests on the third day of admission to hospital and again on the fifth day. If they test negative both times, they are discharged and advised treatment at home.

The Health Department has proposed a protocol followed by the United Kingdom. Patients with the Omicron variant are monitored virtually. They are provided with pulse oximeter and told to note down their oxygen levels in a notebook.

"We are monitoring the situation, and if cases increase, those fully vaccinated, if infected, will be brought under such a system of surveillance. A district-level committee of health officials will monitor the patients virtually," he said.

He said the Health Department had put up 100 beds at Injambakkam and Manjambakkam. At Chennai Trade Centre, it was proposed to put up 800 beds, and housing board facilities would have 2,000 beds.

On Monday, the Higher Education Department and the Director of Collegiate Education would hold a meeting to get the hostels vacated and beds installed there.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said there are 4.59 lakh students in the 15-18 age group that must be vaccinated. The civic body opened telephone numbers that would operate round the clock at Ripon Building. People under home quarantine could dial 044-25384520 and 044-46122300 for assistance from doctors, Mr. Bedi said.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< No Proper Evidence on Drugs That Cure Hangover, Says Study
New COVID-19’s Omicron Symptoms Have Been Discovered >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
New Year Resolution: Give Up Alcohol for Better Health
New Year Resolution: Give Up Alcohol for Better Health
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Health Insurance - India Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) 

Recommended Reading
Long Covid Still a Risk With Omicron: Fauci
Long Covid Still a Risk With Omicron: Fauci
Long Covid can happen no matter what virus variant occurs and people infected with Omicron are also ...
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem inflammatory syndromeis a life-threatening illness that causes complex reactions of immu...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close