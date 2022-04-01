About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

No Proper Evidence on Drugs That Cure Hangover, Says Study

by Angela Mohan on January 4, 2022 at 7:11 AM
Font : A-A+

No Proper Evidence on Drugs That Cure Hangover, Says Study

Hangover drugs may not work well. The researchers call for a more rigorous exploration of the effectiveness of these remedies to provide practitioners and the public with accurate, evidence-based information on which to make their decisions.

Various remedies claim to be effective against hangover symptoms; however, up-to-date scientific examination of the literature is lacking.

Advertisement


Researchers from King's College London and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust conducted a systematic review to consolidate and assess the current evidence for hangover treatments.

The study, published by the scientific journal Addiction, assessed 21 placebo-controlled randomized trials of clove extract, red ginseng, Korean pear juice, and other hangover cures.
Advertisement

Some studies showed statistically significant improvements in hangover symptoms, all evidence was of deficient quality, usually because of methodological limitations of imprecise measurements.

No two studies reported on the same hangover remedy, and no results have been independently replicated.

Eight studies were conducted on male participants. The studies were generally limited in reporting the nature and timing of alcohol challenge that was used to assess the hangover cures, and there were considerable differences in the type of alcohol given and whether it was given alongside food.

Common painkillers such as paracetamol or aspirin have not been evaluated in placebo-controlled randomized controlled trials for hangover.

Future studies should be more rigorous in their methods, for example by using validated scales to assess hangover symptoms. There is also a need to improve the participation of women in hangover research.

Lead author Dr. Emmert Roberts says "Hangover symptoms can cause significant distress and affect people's employment and academic performance.

The question is around the effectiveness of substances that claim to treat or prevent a hangover appears to be one with considerable public interest.

The study has found that evidence on these hangover remedies is of poor quality, and there is a need to provide a more rigorous assessment. For now, the surest way of preventing hangover symptoms is to abstain from alcohol or drink in moderation."

The hangover cures assessed in this study included Curcumin, Duolac ProAP4 (probiotics), L-cysteine, N-Acetyl-L-Cysteine (NAC), Rapid Recovery (L-cysteine, thiamine, pyridoxine and ascorbic acid), Loxoprofen (loxoprofen sodium), SJP-001 (naproxen and fexofenadine), Phyllpro (Phyllanthus amarus), Clovinol (extract of clove buds), Hovenia Dulcis Thunb. fruit extract (HDE), Polysaccharide rich extract of Acanthopanax (PEA), Red Ginseng, Korean Pear Juice, L-ornithine, Prickly Pear, Artichoke extract, 'Morning-Fit' (dried yeast, thiamine nitrate, pyridoxine hydrochloride, and riboflavin), Propranolol, Tolfenamic acid, Chlormethiazole, and Pyritinol.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Colorful History Of Tropical Fruit — Lychee
Third Wave of COVID Started in Tamil Nadu, Says Health Minis... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
New Year Resolution: Give Up Alcohol for Better Health
New Year Resolution: Give Up Alcohol for Better Health
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India 

Recommended Reading
Hangover
Hangover
The downside of a fun night with alcohol, is a hangover, which is a result of dehydration that the ....
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Drugs Banned in India
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close