No Proper Evidence on Drugs That Cure Hangover, Says Study

The study, published by the scientific journal, assessed 21 placebo-controlled randomized trials of clove extract, red ginseng, Korean pear juice, and other hangover cures.Some studies showed statistically significant improvements in hangover symptoms, all evidence was of deficient quality, usually because of methodological limitations of imprecise measurements.No two studies reported on the same hangover remedy, and no results have been independently replicated.Eight studies were conducted on male participants. The studies were generally limited in reporting the nature and timing of alcohol challenge that was used to assess the hangover cures, and there were considerable differences in the type of alcohol given and whether it was given alongside food.Common painkillers such as paracetamol or aspirin have not been evaluated in placebo-controlled randomized controlled trials for hangover.Future studies should be more rigorous in their methods, for example by using validated scales to assess hangover symptoms. There is also a need to improve the participation of women in hangover research.Lead author Dr. Emmert Roberts says "Hangover symptoms can cause significant distress and affect people's employment and academic performance.The question is around the effectiveness of substances that claim to treat or prevent a hangover appears to be one with considerable public interest.The study has found that evidence on these hangover remedies is of poor quality, and there is a need to provide a more rigorous assessment. For now, the surest way of preventing hangover symptoms is to abstain from alcohol or drink in moderation."The hangover cures assessed in this study included Curcumin, Duolac ProAP4 (probiotics), L-cysteine, N-Acetyl-L-Cysteine (NAC), Rapid Recovery (L-cysteine, thiamine, pyridoxine and ascorbic acid), Loxoprofen (loxoprofen sodium), SJP-001 (naproxen and fexofenadine), Phyllpro (Phyllanthus amarus), Clovinol (extract of clove buds), Hovenia Dulcis Thunb. fruit extract (HDE), Polysaccharide rich extract of Acanthopanax (PEA), Red Ginseng, Korean Pear Juice, L-ornithine, Prickly Pear, Artichoke extract, 'Morning-Fit' (dried yeast, thiamine nitrate, pyridoxine hydrochloride, and riboflavin), Propranolol, Tolfenamic acid, Chlormethiazole, and Pyritinol.Source: Medindia