The Sugar Cure With a Cancer Bonus!

GLP-1 drugs used for diabetes and weight loss may also reduce the risk of several cancers, new studies reveal.

Could diabetes and weight-loss drugs hold the key to fighting cancer?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

The effect of GLP-1R agonists on the medical triad of obesity, diabetes, and cancer



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

GLP-1 drugs may not only manage diabetes, they could silently be saving lives from cancer. #GLP1 #cancerdetection #cancerrevolution #medindia’

GLP-1 drugs may not only manage diabetes, they could silently be saving lives from cancer. #GLP1 #cancerdetection #cancerrevolution #medindia’

From Diabetes to Cancer Defense

A Broader Shield Against Multiple Cancers

Advertisements

A New Chapter in Preventive Medicine!

Advertisements

Dual Defense for Diabetes and Cancer with GLP-1 RA

The effect of GLP-1R agonists on the medical triad of obesity, diabetes, and cancer - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11554930/)