About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

The Sugar Cure With a Cancer Bonus!

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on May 12 2025 6:17 PM

GLP-1 drugs used for diabetes and weight loss may also reduce the risk of several cancers, new studies reveal.

The Sugar Cure With a Cancer Bonus!
Could diabetes and weight-loss drugs hold the key to fighting cancer?
Surprisingly, yes! Diabetes and weight loss medications used for type 2 diabetes, including ,medlink>Ozempic and Wegovy, are demonstrating a surprising bonus: these agents seem to protect against different forms of cancer. These GLP-1 RA drugs copy the actions of a natural hormone that controls both blood sugar levels and feelings of hunger. Yet, the latest findings suggest that their effects may extend beyond just controlling blood sugar and weight. These medications might lower a person’s chances of getting specific types of cancer.
It’s a promising glimpse into how one medication can do more than just treat symptoms; it could potentially save lives in a whole new way(1 Trusted Source
The effect of GLP-1R agonists on the medical triad of obesity, diabetes, and cancer

Go to source).

GLP-1 Drugs: A Diabetes Medication in Reducing Alcohol Use
GLP-1 Drugs: A Diabetes Medication in Reducing Alcohol Use
GLP-1 receptor agonists, a diabetic medication may help in reducing alcohol consumption and alcohol-related health problems.

From Diabetes to Cancer Defense

More than 1.2 million type 2 diabetes cases were analyzed in one of the largest studies conducted so far. What they found was striking: People who took GLP-1 RAs were much less likely to develop colorectal cancer, according to the study. The risk dropped by 44% in patients using GLP-1 RAs compared to those depending on insulin. Despite metformin's reputation as an agent that may reduce cancer risk, GLP-1 RA users still experienced an extra 25% drop in cancer risk.

What’s even more impressive? It seemed that the improved outcomes went beyond the usual effects of reducing weight and improving blood glucose. The findings suggest that the drugs act against cancer in a way that is not fully explained by their impact on weight or blood sugar, possibly through direct effects on cells or the immune system.

A Broader Shield Against Multiple Cancers

These favorable effects were not confined to colon cancer alone! An analysis with more than one million participants from Hong Kong uncovered that GLP-1 RA use was linked to reduced risks for skin, breast, female reproductive, prostate, and blood cancers.

Specific Diabetic Drug is Now Safe for Cancer Patients With Kidney Concerns
Specific Diabetic Drug is Now Safe for Cancer Patients With Kidney Concerns
Contrary to concerns, GLP-1RA medications don’t appear to elevate AKI risk in patients undergoing cancer treatment.
When compared with the other drugs studied, semaglutide (used in Ozempic and Wegovy) particularly protects against cancer of the digestive tract. There was also a study that found GLP-1 RA users had a 53% lower chance of developing pancreatic cancer when compared to patients treated with other diabetes medicines.

These are not small numbers. This discovery may greatly affect the cancer outlook for the many millions worldwide who have diabetes or obesity, conditions that lead to greater cancer risk.

Advertisements
GLP-1 Agonists Improve Heart Health, Even for Non-Diabetics
GLP-1 Agonists Improve Heart Health, Even for Non-Diabetics
Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists improve cardiovascular outcomes and reduce mortality in patients with type 2 diabetes.
A New Chapter in Preventive Medicine!
As new information appears, GLP-1 receptor agonists are gaining notice not only for their usefulness in diabetes and weight loss but also for their potential role in preventing cancer. Although we have not yet elucidated the exact mechanisms by which these drugs combat cancer, their potential is evident.

The future of medical care may stem not simply from novel therapies but also from learning more about the existing medications we use.

Advertisements
Semaglutide: A Dominant Player for Patients With Heart Failure
Semaglutide: A Dominant Player for Patients With Heart Failure
Data provesSemaglutideefficacy in treatment of Type 2 diabetes, obesity, heart failure, and chronic kidney failure, it emerges as important therapy in metabolic syndrome.
Dual Defense for Diabetes and Cancer with GLP-1 RA
Reference:
  1. The effect of GLP-1R agonists on the medical triad of obesity, diabetes, and cancer - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11554930/)


Source-European Association for the Study of Obesity


Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional