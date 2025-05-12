The Sugar Cure With a Cancer Bonus!

GLP-1 drugs used for diabetes and weight loss may also reduce the risk of several cancers, new studies reveal.
The effect of GLP-1R agonists on the medical triad of obesity, diabetes, and cancer
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?
GLP-1 drugs may not only manage diabetes, they could silently be saving lives from cancer. #GLP1 #cancerdetection #cancerrevolution #medindia’
GLP-1 drugs may not only manage diabetes, they could silently be saving lives from cancer. #GLP1 #cancerdetection #cancerrevolution #medindia’
From Diabetes to Cancer DefenseMore than 1.2 million type 2 diabetes cases were analyzed in one of the largest studies conducted so far. What they found was striking: People who took GLP-1 RAs were much less likely to develop colorectal cancer, according to the study. The risk dropped by 44% in patients using GLP-1 RAs compared to those depending on insulin. Despite metformin's reputation as an agent that may reduce cancer risk, GLP-1 RA users still experienced an extra 25% drop in cancer risk.
What’s even more impressive? It seemed that the improved outcomes went beyond the usual effects of reducing weight and improving blood glucose. The findings suggest that the drugs act against cancer in a way that is not fully explained by their impact on weight or blood sugar, possibly through direct effects on cells or the immune system.
A Broader Shield Against Multiple CancersThese favorable effects were not confined to colon cancer alone! An analysis with more than one million participants from Hong Kong uncovered that GLP-1 RA use was linked to reduced risks for skin, breast, female reproductive, prostate, and blood cancers.
When compared with the other drugs studied, semaglutide (used in Ozempic and Wegovy) particularly protects against cancer of the digestive tract. There was also a study that found GLP-1 RA users had a 53% lower chance of developing pancreatic cancer when compared to patients treated with other diabetes medicines.
These are not small numbers. This discovery may greatly affect the cancer outlook for the many millions worldwide who have diabetes or obesity, conditions that lead to greater cancer risk.
Advertisements
The future of medical care may stem not simply from novel therapies but also from learning more about the existing medications we use.
Advertisements
- The effect of GLP-1R agonists on the medical triad of obesity, diabetes, and cancer - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11554930/)
Source-European Association for the Study of Obesity