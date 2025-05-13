About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

GLP-1 Drugs for Obesity May Help Reduce Alcohol Consumption

by Naina Bhargava on May 13 2025 9:57 AM

Liraglutide and semaglutide reduce alcohol intake, cutting it by nearly two-thirds within four months of treatment.

GLP-1 Drugs for Obesity May Help Reduce Alcohol Consumption
People using liraglutide or semaglutide for weight loss cut their alcohol consumption by nearly two-thirds over four months, according to findings being presented at this year’s European Congress on Obesity (ECO 2025), with the investigation led by University College Dublin (1 Trusted Source
Glucagon-like peptide-1 analogues reduce alcohol intake

Go to source).
Alcohol use disorder is a relapsing condition that accounts for 2.6 million deaths a year – 4.7% of all deaths globally.

Treatments such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), therapies that aim to strengthen motivation to stop or reduce drinking and medication can be very successful in the short-term, however, 70% of patients relapse within the first year.


Alcohol Use Disorder | Alcoholism
Alcohol Use Disorder | Alcoholism
Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.
Advertisements

GLP-1’s Role in Reducing Alcohol Intake

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogues, drugs developed to treat obesity, have reduced alcohol intake in animal studies, but reports are only starting to emerge about their effect on alcohol intake in humans.

To find out more, Professor Carel le Roux, of University College Dublin, and colleagues in Ireland and Saudi Arabia prospectively collected data on the alcohol intake of patients who were being treated for obesity at a clinic in Dublin.

The real-world study involved 262 adults with a BMI ≥27 kg/m² (79% female, average age 46 years, average weight 98kg/15 stone 6lb) who were prescribed the GLP-1 analogues liraglutide or semaglutide for weight loss.

The patients were categorised into non-drinkers (n=31, 11.8%) rare drinkers (<10 units/week, n=52 19.8%) and regular drinkers (>10 units/week, n=179, 68.4%) based on their self-reported alcohol intake before they started taking the weight-loss drugs.


Advertisements
Can a Weight Loss Drug Curb the Craving for Alcohol?
Can a Weight Loss Drug Curb the Craving for Alcohol?
A recent study in mice found that a weight loss drug known as semaglutide can significantly reduce alcohol dependence.

Results After Four Months of Treatment

188 of the 262 patients were followed-up for an average 4 of months. None of them had increased their alcohol intake.

Average alcohol intake decreased from 11.3 units/week to 4.3 units/week after 4 months of treatment with the GLP-1 analogues – a reduction of almost two-thirds.


Advertisements
Type-2 Diabetes Pills can Cut Food, Alcohol Intake
Type-2 Diabetes Pills can Cut Food, Alcohol Intake
Hormone-like medication used to treat Type-2 diabetes can lower food intake and this substance can also reduce alcohol intake.

Comparison to Alcohol Use Medication

Among the regular drinkers, intake decreased from 23.2 units/week to 7.8 units/week. This reduction of 68% is comparable to that achieved by nalmefene, a drug used to treat alcohol use disorder in Europe, notes Professor le Roux.

He adds: “The exact mechanism of how GLP-1 analogues reduce alcohol intake is still being investigated but it is thought to involve curbing cravings for alcohol that arise in subcortical areas of the brain that are not under conscious control. Thus, patients report the effects are ‘effortless’.”

The study’s limitations include the relatively small number of patients, the use of self-reported alcohol intake and the absence of a control group. Its strengths include the use of data collected prospectively in a real-world setting.

Professor Le Roux concludes: “GLP-1 analogues have been shown treat obesity and reduce the risk of multiple obesity-related complications. Now, the beneficial effects beyond obesity, such as on alcohol intake, are being actively studied, with some promising results.”

Reference:
  1. Glucagon-like peptide-1 analogues reduce alcohol intake - (https://dom-pubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/dom.16152)

Source-Eurekalert
Semaglutide Can Help Quit Alcohol
Semaglutide Can Help Quit Alcohol
Studies indicate semaglutide, an antidiabetic, has potential to treat alcohol addiction. It acts on brain hormone which reduces pleasure related to alcohol.

Recommended Readings
Latest Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional