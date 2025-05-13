GLP-1 Drugs for Obesity May Help Reduce Alcohol Consumption

Liraglutide and semaglutide reduce alcohol intake, cutting it by nearly two-thirds within four months of treatment.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Glucagon-like peptide-1 analogues reduce alcohol intake



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

People taking popular weight loss drugs like liraglutide and semaglutide cut their alcohol intake by 68% in just four months. #medindia #alcohol #obesity #glp1drugs’

People taking popular weight loss drugs like liraglutide and semaglutide cut theirbyin just. #medindia #alcohol #obesity #glp1drugs’

Advertisements

GLP-1’s Role in Reducing Alcohol Intake

Advertisements

Results After Four Months of Treatment

Advertisements

Comparison to Alcohol Use Medication

Glucagon-like peptide-1 analogues reduce alcohol intake - (https://dom-pubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/dom.16152)