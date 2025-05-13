First Two Years, Lifelong Reach: Early Growth Determines Adult Height

Early growth in the first two years has an impact on adult height and pubertal growth but little effect on when puberty begins.

Around 67% of the variation in adult height can be traced back to early-life growth, yet it barely affects when puberty begins. #medindia #childgrowth #adultheight’

Analyzing Growth Data from Nordic Populations

Pubertal Timing and Genetic Influence

Linking Early Growth to Long-Term Wellbeing

