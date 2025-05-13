First Two Years, Lifelong Reach: Early Growth Determines Adult Height

Early growth in the first two years has an impact on adult height and pubertal growth but little effect on when puberty begins.
Early growth patterns in the first two years of life can significantly influence pubertal growth and adult height, but appear to have minimal impact on the timing of puberty, according to findings shared at the first Joint Congress of the European Society of Paediatric Endocrinology and the European Society of Endocrinology. These results show the potential of early-life growth as a marker for predicting future development, growth, and overall health (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Early-life growth proved important for height in puberty and adulthood
Go to source). It is well established that the early-life growth period — from conception to approximately two years of age — is crucial in determining long-term health outcomes later in life. However, previous research has mainly focused on weight due to its widespread data availability, and the differences in pubertal growth, pubertal timing and adult height between individuals have not yet been explained by early growth.
‘Did You Know?
Around 67% of the variation in adult height can be traced back to early-life growth, yet it barely affects when puberty begins. #medindia #childgrowth #adultheight’
Around 67% of the variation in adult height can be traced back to early-life growth, yet it barely affects when puberty begins. #medindia #childgrowth #adultheight’
Advertisements
Analyzing Growth Data from Nordic PopulationsNow, in this study, researchers from Sweden analysed data on the height measurements, birth characteristics and parental heights of 4,700 individuals with Nordic ethnicity, born in 1974 and 1990, from the GrowUp Gothenburg cohorts.
Using the Quadratic-Exponential-Pubertal-Stop (QEPS) model to assess growth patterns, the researchers found that early-life growth accounted for about 38% of the variation in pubertal growth, but the height changes during puberty explained only about 9% of the variation in adult height. About 67% of the difference in adult height between individuals was determined by early life, about 67% was by childhood growth, whereas about 60% was attributed to birth size and 37% to the average height of both parents.
Advertisements
Pubertal Timing and Genetic Influence“Surprisingly, the timing of puberty was not significantly influenced by early-life growth which suggests that, while early-life growth plays a significant role in growth during puberty and in determining final adult height, other factors such as genetics and the environment may be stronger determinants of pubertal timing,” said first author Dr. Carin Skogastierna from the University of Gothenburg and Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Sweden.
Previous studies have also shown similar associations between early-life growth and adult height. However, these associations have never been studied using the QEPS growth model — a model that allowed the researchers to examine specific growth stages separately. “With the QEPS growth model, we were able to study specific early growth and specific pubertal growth, separately from the ongoing ‘basic' growth for the first time,” said Dr. Skogastierna.
Advertisements
Linking Early Growth to Long-Term WellbeingDr. Skogastierna said: “We are continuing to work to understand how early-life growth relates to wellbeing, health and socio-economic status later in life, and how this information may be used alongside efforts to support early-life monitoring and healthy lifestyle changes to prevent disease.”
“It is important to note that if poor early growth is associated with reduced wellbeing in adolescents and a higher risk of disease and death in adulthood, such findings could further emphasise that healthcare aimed at young children is a good socio-economic investment for society,” she added.
Reference:
- Early-life growth proved important for height in puberty and adulthood - (https://espe-ese-congress2025.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/press_release_Skogastierna-final.pdf)
Source-Eurekalert