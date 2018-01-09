medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Early Childhood Growth Impacts Respiratory Health in Children

by Iswarya on  September 1, 2018 at 11:12 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Child's growth in the first three years of life influences their respiratory health at ten years of age, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Thorax.
Early Childhood Growth Impacts Respiratory Health in Children
Early Childhood Growth Impacts Respiratory Health in Children

Early infancy is a critical age for the subsequent development of respiratory diseases in childhood and later life.

Recent studies have shown that excessive weight gain in the first years of life can be associated with lower lung function and a higher risk of childhood asthma.

The new study examined whether early childhood growth patterns ascertained by taking repeated weight and height measurements during the first three years of the child's life affected respiratory health at the age of 10 years. The growth patterns analyzed were peak height and weight growth velocities, which occur at around one month of age, and body mass index at adiposity peak, which occurs at about nine months of age.

The study tracked 4,435 children in the Netherlands participating in the Generation R Study, a population-based prospective cohort study, from birth until ten years of age. The participants' weight and height were measured multiple times during the first three years of life. At age ten years, spirometry was performed to assess the children's lung function, and the parents answered a questionnaire designed to determine whether their child had been diagnosed with asthma by a physician.

"The findings show that the infants with the highest weight gain velocity and body mass index had lower lung function at ten years of age," commented Maribel Casas, a researcher at ISGlobal and Erasmus MC and lead author of the study.

"Specifically, we observed that these children had a lower function related to the smaller airways in relation to their total lung volume. Although we did not observe any relationship between height and weight growth and the risk of asthma, this disproportionate development of lung function could be a risk factor for the development of respiratory disease."

The study also found that "the later the children reached their peak body mass index, the better their lung function and, in the case of boys, the lower the risk of asthma," explained Casas.

"These results confirm that early childhood growth plays an important role in lung development."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Ideal Body Weight

Ideal Body Weight

India and China, which are epicenters of a booming economy, are now witnessing a steady rise in obesity. Globalization is the prime accused.

Childhood Obesity

Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity - Vigorous Physical Activity

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity - Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Mother's Healthy Lifestyle Habits Can Reduce Childhood Obesity Risk

Mother's Healthy Lifestyle Habits Can Reduce Childhood Obesity Risk

Healthy lifestyle practices for mothers such as eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, maintaining healthy body weight, drinking moderate levels of alcohol and not smoking may reduce the risk of childhood obesity.

Asbestosis

Asbestosis

Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids Asbestosis Health Insurance - India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 14 Health Benefits of Scuba Diving - Slideshow

Top 14 Health Benefits of Scuba Diving - Slideshow

Scuba diving is an incredible underwater diving which offers smart health benefits to your mind ...

 Lanadelumab For Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Lanadelumab For Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Lanadelumab-flyo injection is used to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) - a condition ...

 Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer

Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer

Subungual (below the nail) melanoma is a rare skin cancer that develops due to activated ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive